BTS and their ARMY rule social media. Even though BTS has been on vacation for weeks, their fans still manage to keep their name trending on Twitter, and that's just so damn impressive. Even when BTS doesn't even appear at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, they're still all that anyone's been talking about, and maybe that's because the guys were up for five VMAs this year, and have now taken home two of those awards. While the BTS ARMY is still appreciating BTS' VMAs wins, the fans were upset when the boy band lost Best Collaboration. These tweets about BTS' 2019 VMAs snub sum up how the ARMY felt about that loss.

You're probably wondering, "Wait, BTS was nominated for five awards? I thought they were only nominated for four." Originally, BTS was only nominated in four categories. On Tuesday, July 23, the VMAs announced its nominations and BTS landed noms in the categories for Best K-Pop, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography. Fans were very happy to find out that BTS secured noms in not just one but four categories, since last year, fans felt that BTS was snubbed by the VMAs by receiving zero nominations even though they had some of the most-watched music videos of the year.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But what fans weren't happy about was that the VMAs didn't acknowledge the group's impressive year in musicthis year by leaving them out of categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop. BTS outperformed the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish in both physical sales and music video streams, yet BTS didn't receive a nomination for Artist of the Year or Video of the Year, while the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish both did, so fans' frustrations seemed valid.

Then, just days before the VMAs, the show announced new categories like Best Group, Best Power Anthem, and Song of Summer. BTS was nominated for Best Group, but the catch was that the winner for all three categories was to be determined by fans through online voting. But with BTS' fanbase being so big (and passionate about voting), the fan-voted category definitely seemed like an award the BTS ARMY could win.

Now that the VMAs have come and gone, BTS can add yet more awards to their arsenal of trophies. Even before the big show began, BTS was announced as the winner of the Best K-Pop award. But unfortunately, that win streak ended after the ceremony began. BTS lost out in their Best Collaboration category for their song with Halsey "Boy with Luv," as Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes took the trophy instead for "Señorita." Obviously, ARMY was not pleased to see their boys lose the big award.

Despite that loss, the VMAs also awarded BTS with the Best Group award.

Seriously, who else is doing it like BTS right now? RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are literally on vacation doing who knows what and here they are still sweeping all their awards. Maybe next year, the VMAs will listen to fans' concerns and consider nominating BTS for the bigger categories. I mean, you can't have an Arist of the Year category without acknowledging one of the biggest artists of the year, amirite?