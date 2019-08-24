BTS isn't called "the biggest boyband in the world" for nothing. They're constantly sweeping the biggest music awards in Korea and are now starting to do the same in the U.S. Honestly, I won't be surprised if they get a Grammy nomination in the future because, as their fans know, BTS truly deserves it. Their music has connected with so many people around the world and has helped so many fans, including myself, be more open-minded about music in foreign languages. How many artists can you say that about? While BTS has millions of fans now, it wasn't like that when BTS debuted in 2013. I know that may be hard to believe with BTS being so successful now, but believe me, there was a time when RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were considered the underdogs in the K-Pop industry. But the videos of BTS before they were famous show that they were born to be superstars.

So get ready to be in your feelings because these 20 videos of BTS before they were famous will honestly make you love and appreciate them even more.

1. RM Covering Kanye West BANGTANTV on YouTube OK, how come I've never seen this video before? This clip shows that even before RM debuted with BTS in 2013, he used his music to spread an important message.

2. RM Performing "Seventeen" so ackward on YouTube If this song sounds familiar, it's because Suga also used the backtrack for his Big Hit audition. It's so cool to see RM and Suga's different takes on this song, which is just another example of how each BTS member adds something unique to the group.

3. RM Rapping In Front Of A Crowd Pre-Debut pijuuuuu on YouTube RM was truly born for the stage, y'all. His flow is unmatched. Just look at him go!

4. RM, Suga, and...Jin? BANGTANTV on YouTube Yes, you read that right. This is a video of RM, Suga, and Jin rapping, and you know what? Jin did so amazing that it makes us wish he'd get another rap solo in one of BTS' songs in the future. The original track is called "Swimming Pools" and it's from Kendrick Lamar, so the fact that RM and Suga changed the lyrics also proves just how talented BTS is when it comes to songwriting.

5. Jin Singing "Last Christmas" BANGTANTV on YouTube And here's yet another BTS video I didn't even know existed. Towards the end, you can hear Jin singing "Last Christmas" and he sounded like an angel! Now, fans get to hear that beautiful voice all the time in songs like "Epiphany," "The Truth Untold," and "Awake."

6. Suga's Big Hit Audition Records No.93 on YouTube I apologize to Suga in advance because I know he doesn't like looking back at his Big Hit audition (see BTS' 2017 Mnet Comeback Show), but this clip really shows how talented Suga is. The best part is that he rapped about having dreams that go against society's expectations, which is a theme that he's opened up about in BTS' music, too.

7. Agust D, Is That You? Michelle Eun on YouTube Suga spit pure fire in this Big Hit rap battle and the crowd thought so, too. Just listen to how many times they cheered for him!

8. Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook As Backup Dancers for GLAM M2 on YouTube Before BTS even debuted, the world had already seen Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook as backup dancers for the girl group GLAM. Although they weren't the ones taking center stage, they still gave their performance their all.

9. J-Hope The Dance King elimsbts on YouTube This clip shows how talented and passionate J-Hope is when it comes to dancing. It makes us wish he would do another "Hope on the Street" video.

10. Jo Kwon featuring J-Hope MBCkpop on YouTube I was completely shook the first time I watched this performance. Before J-Hope officially debuted with BTS in 2013, he featured as a backup dancer for a few artists, including Jo Kwon. In this clip, you can see J-Hope slaying his rap verse and it was truly iconic.

11. J-Hope's "'Cause I'm A Star" Najma James on YouTube I will never not be blown away by J-Hope's dancing skills. Towards the end of the clip, he raps, "'cause I'm a star," and he's totally right!

12. Jimin In A Pre-Debut Dance Battle Shannon RwTucker on YouTube I love seeing the BTS members in dance battles because it really shows off their ability to freestyle. In this video of Jimin, you can see him busting moves in front of a big crowd of people, which definitely shows that he's meant to be part of BTS' dancing line.

13. Another Video of Jimin In A Pre-Debut Dance Battle Syima Syimot on YouTube Trust me, you won't be able to keep yourself from grinning from ear to ear while watching this video because Jimin looked so happy performing in front of everyone.

14. Jimin's Contemporary Dance jimin's high note. on YouTube It's amazing to see how different Jimin's dancing style is from the other members of BTS. While J-Hope may be more experienced when it comes to street-style dancing, Jimin has got it down when it comes to contemporary dance. Fans see Jimin's graceful moves now whenever he performs "Serendipity."

15. Jimin's Cameo in GLAM's "Party(XXO)" MV 1theK (원더케이) on YouTube Jimin's cameo in GLAM's "Party(XXO)" music video may have been a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but I'm sure it gave him some great experience filming on the set of a Big Hit music video.

16. V, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga's MV Cameo ibighit on YouTube OK, I searched what seemed like every corner of YouTube for some pre-debut videos of V, but the only one I found was from this music video for Jo Kwon's "I'm Da One," which Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga also appeared in. Who would have thought BTS would go from making MV cameos to breaking the YouTube record for the most YouTube video views in 24 hours? *Sobs.*

17. Jungkook's Audition The BookGuru on YouTube It's hard to believe that Jungkook, aka BTS' golden maknae, was once shy when it came to performing. In this clip, you can see Jungkook being timid during an audition, but even so, his sweet voice shined through!

18. Another One of Jungkook's Auditions kaeuphoria on YouTube I wish this video was longer because Jungkook's voice sounded absolutely heavenly, and it has only improved with time.

19. Jungkook As A Backup Dancer Z on YouTube Whether he's center stage or a backup dancer, Jungkook will always nail the choreography, and that's why he's called the golden maknae!