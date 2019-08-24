20 Videos Of BTS Before They Were Famous That Capture Why They Were Born to Be Stars
BTS isn't called "the biggest boyband in the world" for nothing. They're constantly sweeping the biggest music awards in Korea and are now starting to do the same in the U.S. Honestly, I won't be surprised if they get a Grammy nomination in the future because, as their fans know, BTS truly deserves it. Their music has connected with so many people around the world and has helped so many fans, including myself, be more open-minded about music in foreign languages. How many artists can you say that about? While BTS has millions of fans now, it wasn't like that when BTS debuted in 2013. I know that may be hard to believe with BTS being so successful now, but believe me, there was a time when RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were considered the underdogs in the K-Pop industry. But the videos of BTS before they were famous show that they were born to be superstars.
So get ready to be in your feelings because these 20 videos of BTS before they were famous will honestly make you love and appreciate them even more.
1. RM Covering Kanye West
OK, how come I've never seen this video before? This clip shows that even before RM debuted with BTS in 2013, he used his music to spread an important message.
2. RM Performing "Seventeen"
If this song sounds familiar, it's because Suga also used the backtrack for his Big Hit audition. It's so cool to see RM and Suga's different takes on this song, which is just another example of how each BTS member adds something unique to the group.
3. RM Rapping In Front Of A Crowd Pre-Debut
RM was truly born for the stage, y'all. His flow is unmatched. Just look at him go!
4. RM, Suga, and...Jin?
Yes, you read that right. This is a video of RM, Suga, and Jin rapping, and you know what? Jin did so amazing that it makes us wish he'd get another rap solo in one of BTS' songs in the future. The original track is called "Swimming Pools" and it's from Kendrick Lamar, so the fact that RM and Suga changed the lyrics also proves just how talented BTS is when it comes to songwriting.
5. Jin Singing "Last Christmas"
And here's yet another BTS video I didn't even know existed. Towards the end, you can hear Jin singing "Last Christmas" and he sounded like an angel! Now, fans get to hear that beautiful voice all the time in songs like "Epiphany," "The Truth Untold," and "Awake."
6. Suga's Big Hit Audition
I apologize to Suga in advance because I know he doesn't like looking back at his Big Hit audition (see BTS' 2017 Mnet Comeback Show), but this clip really shows how talented Suga is. The best part is that he rapped about having dreams that go against society's expectations, which is a theme that he's opened up about in BTS' music, too.
7. Agust D, Is That You?
Suga spit pure fire in this Big Hit rap battle and the crowd thought so, too. Just listen to how many times they cheered for him!
8. Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook As Backup Dancers for GLAM
Before BTS even debuted, the world had already seen Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook as backup dancers for the girl group GLAM. Although they weren't the ones taking center stage, they still gave their performance their all.
9. J-Hope The Dance King
This clip shows how talented and passionate J-Hope is when it comes to dancing. It makes us wish he would do another "Hope on the Street" video.
10. Jo Kwon featuring J-Hope
I was completely shook the first time I watched this performance. Before J-Hope officially debuted with BTS in 2013, he featured as a backup dancer for a few artists, including Jo Kwon. In this clip, you can see J-Hope slaying his rap verse and it was truly iconic.
11. J-Hope's "'Cause I'm A Star"
I will never not be blown away by J-Hope's dancing skills. Towards the end of the clip, he raps, "'cause I'm a star," and he's totally right!
12. Jimin In A Pre-Debut Dance Battle
I love seeing the BTS members in dance battles because it really shows off their ability to freestyle. In this video of Jimin, you can see him busting moves in front of a big crowd of people, which definitely shows that he's meant to be part of BTS' dancing line.
13. Another Video of Jimin In A Pre-Debut Dance Battle
Trust me, you won't be able to keep yourself from grinning from ear to ear while watching this video because Jimin looked so happy performing in front of everyone.
14. Jimin's Contemporary Dance
It's amazing to see how different Jimin's dancing style is from the other members of BTS. While J-Hope may be more experienced when it comes to street-style dancing, Jimin has got it down when it comes to contemporary dance. Fans see Jimin's graceful moves now whenever he performs "Serendipity."
15. Jimin's Cameo in GLAM's "Party(XXO)" MV
Jimin's cameo in GLAM's "Party(XXO)" music video may have been a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but I'm sure it gave him some great experience filming on the set of a Big Hit music video.
16. V, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga's MV Cameo
OK, I searched what seemed like every corner of YouTube for some pre-debut videos of V, but the only one I found was from this music video for Jo Kwon's "I'm Da One," which Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga also appeared in. Who would have thought BTS would go from making MV cameos to breaking the YouTube record for the most YouTube video views in 24 hours? *Sobs.*
17. Jungkook's Audition
It's hard to believe that Jungkook, aka BTS' golden maknae, was once shy when it came to performing. In this clip, you can see Jungkook being timid during an audition, but even so, his sweet voice shined through!
18. Another One of Jungkook's Auditions
I wish this video was longer because Jungkook's voice sounded absolutely heavenly, and it has only improved with time.
19. Jungkook As A Backup Dancer
Whether he's center stage or a backup dancer, Jungkook will always nail the choreography, and that's why he's called the golden maknae!
20. Jungkook Months Before BTS' Debut
Uh, this is just "vocal practice?" Months before BTS debuted, Big Hit shared this video of Jungkook, and you can see that from Jungkook's audition clips to this video, he had definitely built up more confidence!
Now, Jungkook and the rest of BTS are super comfortable performing on stage that it actually comes natural to them.
These videos of BTS before they were famous definitely showcase how hard-working and talented BTS has always been. They truly deserve all the success they have now.