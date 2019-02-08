Ariana Grande’s fifth studio album Thank U, Next dropped today and it’s so good that fans are going wild over it. Between the album’s incredible cover art and its juicy tracklist, there’s a lot for fans to digest with Grande’s latest effort. So much of the album is so incredibly personal to Grande that it’s hard for fans not to take all of her songs to heart. But they are and they’re letting all their feelings out on social media. Basically, these tweets about Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album show fans are losing it.

Grande has been teasing hints about her album for weeks. Not only did she reveal the album cover on Jan. 23, but she also teased a tracklist and has been answering fan questions about what each song is about. For example, when a fan asked what “In My Head” was about, Grande tweeted, “being in love w a version of somebody you've created in your head. falling for someone that they are not.”

And when another fan asked what “Ghostin” was about, Grande said, “feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him.”

So, fans were living on the minutest of details while they waited for the album to finally be released. Now that it’s here, they’ve literally lost all their cool and they’re making sure everyone on Twitter knows it. And that’s not exactly surprising because this happens every time Grande does anything new! Her fans just live on social media and I think it’s safe to say she cultivates their love for her on social platforms, anyway. They’re just returning her love! Here’s how they’re doing it:

I think it goes without saying that fans are beyond excited for this album. It’s probably Grande’s most personal album yet and it seems like her fans know she put her heart and soul into it. And there’s way more where this album came from. Grande is slated to go on tour very soon. In fact, her Sweetener tour will be kicking off on Mar. 18 and will continue on until October. That means fans will have lots of opportunities to see Grande sing all her new songs live.

Grande’s tour will be making stops all over the world. It’ll start off in New York, then make its way through the United States, then Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and other places.

Sounds like a party, right? It does to me! There’s actually a lot to celebrate. In addition to releasing a new album, Grande just scored her second number one debut single in three months for “7 Rings.”

“Our second number one debut in three months,” Grande tweeted after learning the song debuted at the top of the charts. “I love the people i made these songs with more than words can express. on some true, forever shit. i’m gonna cry again so this is where this caption ends lmao. thank y’all for everything. i’m externally grateful. 🖤”

Clearly, it’s a really good time to be Ariana Grande and an even better time to ber her fan!