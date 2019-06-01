Way back in the day before iPhones and iPads, I received an iPod Nano for Hanukkah. And thus, my very first iTunes account was born. I filled the entirety of my PC's storage space with Green Day and Simple Plan, and let me tell you: Life was good. That's why I'm devastated to hear that Apple is reportedly discontinuing its OG music service. I'm not the only one bumming hard, because the tweets about Apple reportedly shutting down iTunes are not here for the reported move, either. People are literally referring to it as "the end of an era."

For the last several years, most Apple users have used iTunes for all things media — it enabled users to listen to music and podcasts, watch movies and T.V. shows, and manage all your Apple devices. However, according to Bloomberg, the tech giant is reportedly "ready to move into a new era" and replace iTunes with a series of new apps for the Mac, called Music, TV, and Podcasts. Elite Daily reached out to Apple in regards to this news and did not hear back in time of publication. They will apparently announce this officially at the Developer's Conference taking place on June 3, and IDK about you, but I'm seriously devastated.

Some out there in the Twittersphere are simply unloading their sadness. The fall of iTunes truly is the end of a music streaming era, and nobody knows what will become of this major change. Here's to all those iTunes gift cards I received as birthday presents, to all the hours spent downloading music online, and — of course — the time I took rating all my favorite songs with five stars. Those memories will be cherished forever and ever.

Similarly, a number of iTunes users are sharing exactly what they're about to lose. Many are taking screenshots of their iTunes accounts, showing off their favorite music, and remembering their very first downloads. It's definitely evoking some nostalgic feelings up in here.

Then, there are a couple of positive patties in the Twitterverse who are ready for the transition. Noting that iTunes has been around for quite a while, they recognize that other streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify are better alternatives that don't crowd your device's storage space. These guys are ready to let go of all the old memories, and move forward into the era of streaming.

Don't get me wrong — it is never easy to say goodbye. But, it looks this is actually going to happen, based on recent reports... and maybe now is the perfect time for it to happen. I will never be able to forget all of those times song shuffle really came in clutch. Or the unreal anticipation for a new album to get released to iTunes. I, personally, am going to miss the beloved music app dearly, but in reality, I haven't used it in years. Regardless, RIP iTunes. You will be missed.