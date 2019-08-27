If you aren't watching the MTV Video Music Awards right now, you just missed one hell of a performance. Missy Elliott's Video Vanguard Award performance just threw it back to Elliott's iconic music videos, and it included the most unexpected cameo ever. Elliott brought out Alyson Freaking Stoner, the actress who first got her claim to fame dancing in Elliott's "Work It" music video in 2002. Stoner reprised her cameo during Elliott's Vanguard performance, and the tweets about Alyson Stoner in Missy Elliott's VMAs performance are so hype.

In case I have any Gen-Zers out here who don't know who Alyson Stoner is, first of all, f*ck, I'm old. Stoner is an actor/dancer who appeared in Elliott's "Work It" video when it came out 16 years ago. She was a little angel bb child at the time, but she became the equivalent of a viral sensation thanks to the video and her dance skills. The recognition from the video helped her launch her acting career, snagging a role in the Cheaper By The Dozen franchise and on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

The b*tch did work it. She put her thing down. Flipped it. Reversed it. She did all the things.

While Stoner was a great highlight of Elliott's performance, the real star was obviously Miss Demeanor herself.

In her performance, Elliott started off with her new song "Throw It Back." Leading up to the show on Aug. 26, Elliott had dropped an EP called Iconology that featured the tune, plus four other songs. The fourth song, "Why I Still Love You," was included twice on the EP — one of them being a cappella.

In her acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award, Elliott thanked the artists she loves the most.

"I promised I wouldn't cry this time. This means so much to me," she said. "I have worked diligently for over two decades, and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award... I'd like to thank my mother, I love you. I know you're watching this. Janet Jackson, I know you are watching, I love you. Thank you for being such a great friend. Aaliyah, I love you. We miss you."

Then, Elliott took a moment to thank dancers around the world for being such vital unsung heroes in the music industry.

"Lastly, I want to dedicate this award to the dance community all around the world," Elliott said. "When y'all get on the stage with these artists, you are not props. You are the icing on the cake. You are the beats to the heart."

Listen, this entire performance was iconic. Elliott showed what made her an icon so many years ago and why her Video Vanguard win is long overdue, and she honored the dance community by casting a sh*t ton of incredible dancers to be the icing on the cake of her performance. We stan.