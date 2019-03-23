Seeing eye dogs have been providing aid to people with visual impairments for several decades. They are extremely trustworthy companions; they go through a remarkable amount of training; and of course, they provide endless amounts of support and comfort. And while seeing eye pups are a blessing for humans in need, they can also come in handy for dogs with visual impairments. If you haven't already seen the tweets about a golden retriever's seeing eye dog, they are the seriously adorable. Everyone is giving so much love to both puppers.

Charlie is an 11-year-old golden retriever from North Carolina who belongs to Adam and Chelsea Stipe, according to People. About three years back in 2016, Charlie had to get his left eye removed due to glaucoma, and a year later, he had to get his right eye removed as well. Charlie is no longer able to see, which initially was quite difficult for him. But earlier this year in January, the Stipes decided to bring home 4-month-old Maverick. And although the pups didn't originally bond, Charlie now relies on Maverick for everything — to get him around, play, eat, and even sleep. It is seriously way too cute, and as you could probably imagine, Twitter is going wild. Check out their responses, below.

If you happen to be a regular in the realm of Twitter, you're probably somewhat aware of the fact that the social media site can be filled with trolls, highly opinionated people, and a plethora of strange, disturbing memes. However, Charlie and Maverick are uniting the Twitter community with their adorable friendship as well as their heartwarming story. If you ask me, every photo and video of them is incredibly pure, and honestly, I'm eternally grateful that the two of them came into each other's lives. No, I'm not crying, you're crying.

In an interview with Today, Chelsea Stipe told viewers that aside from helping out Charlie, Maverick brings out the older doggo's youthful side as well as his playful personality. She continued by saying it's a total blessing to be able to watch the two of them interact, play, and most importantly, enjoy each other's company on a daily basis.

In the interview with Today, Stipe said:

When Maverick and Charlie play, it's definitely great to watch because Charlie turns into such a puppy. It's sweet to see them get along and enjoy each other.

UGH, sorry guys, but I might need a little bit of alone time. I am actually melting on the floor right now, because these two best friends are quite literally everything to me. If you think you can handle a few more adorable puppy pics, on the other hand, I strongly suggest taking a look at each and every one of these pictures showing dog friendships. Some of them are the same breed, others are different ages, but either way, they are the cutest companions you'll ever see, and I can guarantee they'll pull at those heart strings of yours. BRB, I'm gonna spend the day looking at cute puppy pics... please don't mind me.