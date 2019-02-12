True Detective Season 3 has reached the three-quarter mark, and much like the first season, the answers to the mystery are starting to become clear. In Season 1, fans were unsure whether to believe what their lyin' eyes told them or to go deep in on the Yellow King mythos spun around them. (Turned out the Yellow King was a red herring, and the answer was what everyone saw coming.) Season 3 has already told us the answer in the same way. But the True Detective Season 3 episode 7 promo reminds us this time there's another facet to the mystery.

In Seasons 1 and 2, True Detective tried misdirecting the audience while giving everyone the apparent answer in hopes they would dismiss it. This season has gotten smarter. The answer to the central mystery is all but solved. The question as to whether or not Wayne Hays already knew the truth is still out there.

Here's the synopsis for this week's episode "The Final Country."

Following up on new leads, Wayne and Roland track down a man who left the police force in the midst of the Purcell investigation. Meanwhile, Amelia visits Lucy Purcell’s best friend in hopes of gaining insights into the whereabouts of the mysterious one-eyed man.

And here is the trailer:

The kidnappers finally make an appearance! Under white sheets, sure, but there they are.

Warning: Spoilers for True Detective Season 3 follow.

At the end of this past Sunday's episode, the season revealed those who suspected the Hoyts were involved had been correct. After multiple interviews with runaway girls who had met Julie Purcell, viewers hear the same set of facts from different angles. The girl called herself "Mary," or "Mary Julie," but mostly "Mary July." When asked about her childhood she would say she grew up "in a pink room in a castle," something that sounds like a fabulist would make up, or a traumatized girl would say while high and fantasizing about a life she never had.

But there was a pink room, behind a man-sized safe door, deep in the basement of the Hoyt estate. Tom Purcell found it after breaking into the compound, which was a sprawling pre-McMansion building, the kind of house a small, poverty-stricken girl would easily see as a castle.

This revelation seemed to answer most of the theories behind Julie's disappearance. She was given to the Hoyts by Lucy, who figured they could give her a happier life than the one she was born to, traded away for booze money, not unlike Rey was on Jakku in the new Star Wars series.

But while the central mystery of what happened to Julie now has an answer, there's still one significant aspect to the puzzle where fans need to know the answer. What did Wayne Hays know, and when did he know it? If Tom Purcell found where the Hoyts hid Julie for all those years, how did the detectives never find out the answers? Was Tom killed? Was the whole thing covered up, leaving Hays and West in the dark? Did Amelia figure it out and keep her mouth shut?

True Detective only has two more weeks before viewers learn the truth.