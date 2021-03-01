After teasing fans of a project on Feb. 12, Troye Sivan's Uniqlo collab has officially arrived. The alt-singer's wavy, soft music was immaculately translated into six graphic t-shirts that he helped create. With typography, photo prints, mixed media, and more, Sivan and Uniqlo's collab is unlike any musician's merch you've seen before. You can shop all the new styles on Uniqlo's website now.

For the "Blue Neighborhood" singer's collection, all the t-shirts are unisex and a bit oversized for an incredibly comfy wear. Each of the shirts is also less than $20. The colors range from black and white to powder blue, and there's even a soft yellow option. My personal favorite might be the blue Sivan graphic t-shirt ($15, Uniqlo). It features his silhouette surrounded by green on the back with his flowing signature on the front left breast. However, if that's not really your style, the other five are all distinct in their own ways. Uniqlo said in a press release the eclectic collection as a "fun representation of Troye Sivan’s multiple skills” and that the creative designs “show his level of commitment to details."

“I had a great time working with Uniqlo and some of my favorite artists on this special collection,” Sivan said in the release. “I hope you love the pieces we created together.” As a super cute touch, the entire campaign was shot by the musician's sister Sage Mellet at Sivan's home.

The entire collaboration is available on Uniqlo's website and in select stores. The sizes range from XXS to XXL and are only available for a limited time, so you better grab your favorite shirts fast. Uniqlo's UT line is all about bringing pop culture to fashion, and its previous collaborators include Billie Eilish, Takashi Murakami, and Marvel. Although you may only have a short time to score Sivan's line, you can expect more great collabs from Uniqlo in the future. Check out all the t-shirts from Sivan and Uniqlo's collection below.

