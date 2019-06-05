The Trailer For 'Transparent's Final Season Has Maura Dead & Everyone Else Singing

We all deal with grief in different ways, but for the Pfefferman's, the death of a family member unexpectedly sets the stage for a Broadway-level musical bonanza. In place of a typical final season consisting of several episodes, Transparent is changing the game yet again by opting to instead condense their farewell season into a two-hour musical special. Confused about what that might look like? Well, the trailer for Transparent's final season is here to give fans a first look at the highs and lows that the finale special has in store.

The 30-second trailer begins with Shelly (Judith Light) getting the news that her ex Maura is dead. After her initial shock, Shelly throws herself into her art... which does not sit well with her three adult children Sarah, Josh, and Ali. Sarah asks her mom to be more respectful, and sets a boundary for her, which inspires Shelly to launch into her belt-y original song "Your Boundary Is My Trigger," complete with costumes, set, and backup dancers. Shelly's song is just one of the musical numbers teased in the trailer, as we also see quick shots of Ali dancing with religious figures, Josh performing with a large group in multi-colored outfits, and Rabbi Raquel (Kathryn Kahn) getting into a dance. But the trailer still seems to make very clear that Shelly will be front and center throughout this finale special.

Amazon provided a brief synopsis of the upcoming special along with the new trailer:

"The Transparent Musicale Finale" takes the beloved Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series Transparent to new heights as a dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

This will not be the first time that Transparent has dabbled in music. As fans recall, Shelly embraced her love of singing in the Season 3 finale when she put on her one-woman show To Shell And Back, including a live performance of Alanis Morissette's "Hand In My Pocket." She has been chasing her dream of fully realizing her artistic potential since then, so it does make sense that should would be staging a big musical.

Of course, the major event in the trailer is the death of Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambour), the main character of the series and the reason behind the show's very name. At the beginning of 2018, Tambour was dropped from Transparent after a pair of sexual harassment allegations were made against him by a co-star and a crew worker. In the wake of the firing, it was revealed that the show would kill off Maura in its final season, and that the season would be condensed into a two-hour special rather than function as a full season.

There is exact premiere date yet for "The Transparent Musicale Finale," but Amazon has revealed that the finale special will premiere on Prime Video sometime this fall.