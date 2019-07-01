The Trailer For Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings & A Funeral' Is Rom-Com Perfection

Summer and romantic comedies go hand in hand, but if you don't have the time to swoon through a lengthy movie, Mindy Kaling is coming to your rescue soon. You've probably already binged through her rom-com TV series The Mindy Project, but if you're in the mood for a Kaling-crafted story with an international setting, the trailer for Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral is your next step. Get ready for a London love story with plenty of laughs to satisfy your rom-com-loving heart.

Co-created by Kaling and her Mindy Project executive producer Matt Warburton, Four Weddings and a Funeral is a limited Hulu series loosely based on the 1994 film of the same name. In the original story, Hugh Grant plays a perennially single man attending weddings and eventually a heartbreaking funeral with his other unattached friends. At the first of the movie's titular weddings, he meets Carrie (Andie MacDowell), an American he becomes increasingly drawn to despite her impending marriage.

The movie may be a little too British and stuffy for some modern audiences, but if the concept of a never-ending wedding season topped off by grief and loss still intrigues you, that's when Kaling's adaptation comes in. The series follows best friends Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse), Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), and Duffy (John Reynolds) as Maya seemingly reunites with the group for the first time in a while. Things get complicated when she meets a cute guy at the airport beforehand and later realizes that he's Ainsley's boyfriend Kash (Nikesh Patel).

Hulu on YouTube

Entertainment Weekly previously broke down the plot with greater detail, explaining that Maya is a communications director reeling from the effects of having an affair with her politician boss. While she and investment banker Kash click over lost luggage at Heathrow Airport, their connection and its tie-in to Ainsley isn't the series' only love story. Duffy is in love with Maya, while Craig is fruitlessly trying to convince his girlfriend that his friends like her.

The concept of a tight-knit friend group celebrating together isn't the only thing familiar about the series. The cast includes Game of Thrones actor Emmanuel and Kaling's former Mindy Project co-star Rittenhouse. Fans may recognize Smith as a former Disney Channel star best known for his work on Sonny with a Chance and Reynolds as Stranger Things' inept Officer Callahan. The quick appearance of actor Zoe Boyle will even stir memories of Matthew Crawley's first fiancée Lavinia on Downton Abbey.

If you look closely, you'll also catch MacDowell in a scene of the trailer, which may mean that the series entails some meta jokes about the film. Representing rom-coms like The Wedding Date and My Best Friend's Wedding, Dermot Mulroney is even appearing in the 10-episode series as a wealthy bachelor, so this ought to please both old-school and new fans of romantic comedies. Kaling, who also has writing credits on the show, told Entertainment Weekly, "I wanted to take the themes and the essence of the movie and apply it through my eyes of what I would like to see that I haven’t seen yet."

With this new twist on a classic story, the upcoming series is already set to steal my heart. Four Weddings and a Funeral premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, July 31.