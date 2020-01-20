Kim Kardashian: mogul, mama, and social justice warrior. OK, she might not be quite as well known for that last quality, but that might change in 2020. Back in 2018, Kardashian was inspired to study law after hearing the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a then-63-year-old Tennessee woman serving a life-plus-25-year sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender. Kardashian worked alongside criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones to help convince the White House to grant Johnson clemency, and now she wants to shed light on the failings of the criminal justice system on a larger scale. The trailer for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will show you a whole new side of the reality star, because her priorities have definitely shifted over the years.

Oxygen just unveiled the trailer for the new two-hour documentary, which will revolve around Kardashian's efforts to bring attention to the criminal reform crisis. The trailer shows Kardashian (who also serves as an executive producer for the documentary) meeting with individuals who have spent over 20 years in prison and who likely won't get a second chance. As well as sharing those individuals' devastating stories, the documentary will follow Kardashian as she lobbies public officials and consults with lawyers to facilitate the prisoners' release.

Oxygen on YouTube

During the TV Critics Association winter press tour on Jan. 18, Kardashian spoke about the forthcoming documentary and attempted to dispel criticism, since some people believe she's more interested in publicity than advocacy. "I'm very used to criticism, so nothing really fazes me," she said. "I'm one of those non-human souls that can really deal with it."

She emphasized that her work isn't motivated by self-interest but instead genuine interest in helping others. According to Kardashian, she spends 20 hours a week on her studies, and she hopes to take the California state bar exam in 2022.

The mother of four just completed the first year of a four-year apprenticeship program in California, where she's working with attorney Jessica Jackson, national director of the bipartisan advocacy group #cut50, which Jackson cofounded with Van Jones. "There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen," she explained during the press tour. "I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform."

Let's not forget that Kardashian's father, the late Robert Kardashian, was an attorney, and his work helped influence his daughter's passion. She also cited her children as another motivator for her pursuing law. "I'm raising four black children that could face a situation like any of the people that I help," she added. "So just to know that I could make a difference in my children's lives and their friends' lives and their children's lives by helping to fix a broken system, that is just so motivating for me."

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will air on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. EST on Oxygen, and you better believe I'll be tuning in.