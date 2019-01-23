As of right now, you might not have any trips in the books. You want to travel a lot this year, though, and just need a little spark of inspiration to get things going. After all, you've dreamed about spending a few nights in a beautiful suite with big windows and a balcony, where there are spas and fresh chocolates waiting on your pillow. Where would that be, though? Well, the top hotels in the U.S. for 2019, according to TripAdvisor, are officially here. They're truly stunning and well-worth your consideration.

Let's continue that daydream: You imagine that you'd wake up in the morning and order room service, and soak in a bubble bath while watching the sunrise. You'd wander down to the pool for an afternoon of rest and relaxation, or walk to the restaurants and shops that are nearby — completely forgetting about the excursions and adventures that are beyond the property lines. You'd think to yourself, "Can anyone really blame me? Everything I need and want is right here!"

In fact, if you were staying in one of those stunning locations, it would probably be because you planned your entire trip around the hotel and what it has to offer. That's a vacation in itself, you know? A vacation that you'd gladly plan, assuming all the right pieces fell into place.

Consider this is a sign that this year is the time to book a trip entirely for the hotel experience. TripAdvisor, the biggest travel site in the world, announced the top hotels in the U.S. for 2019, and they're everything that you could ever dream of.

What are the top hotels in the U.S. for 2019, according to TripAdvisor?

According to TripAdvisor, these are the 10 hotels that should really be on your radar: French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina; The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket, Massachusetts; The Spectator Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina; The Inn at Lost Creek in Mountain Village, Colorado; Hotel Jackson in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Williamsburg Inn in Williamsburg, Virginia; Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. in Washington, D.C.; Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas; The Peninsula Chicago in Chicago, Illinois; and Sonnenalp in Vail, Colorado. Did you get all of that? OK, let's dig a little deeper into the results.

These 10 hotels were named Travelers' Choice award winners, along with 7,812 other properties in 94 countries around the world that were also recognized. They were given this award based on the reviews and opinions on TripAdvisor, taken from a one-year period, and are known to be incredible in quality, service, and value. In addition to the ranked results, all of the winners were split into the categories of: Top Hotels Overall, Bargain, Luxury, Best Service, Small, B&Bs and Inns, Family, Romance, and All-Inclusive.

So, that way, if you and your significant other want to travel together sometime soon, you can find a hotel quickly and easily that's high-ranked and going to give you the experience you're looking for. Simply take a glance at the complete lists that fall under each of those categories before booking your next trip or place to stay, and get excited for the delicious food and lovely views to come.

Why should you plan your next trip around one of these stunning hotels?

As if the feathery pillows and perfectly-designed rooms weren't enough, these hotels are everything else you're looking for, for your next trip. They have Insta-worthy backdrops in the lobby and by the rooftop pool. They have romantic or fun-filled ambiances, and access to skiing and golfing facilities, too.

So, what are you waiting for? It's about time you book a trip somewhere that's truly earned its five stars. Convinced? Sweet! Adventure and a whole lot of luxury awaits.