Decorating for the holidays is super exciting. While there are staples for every household, as you get older, you have the opportunity to totally personalize your holiday decor. It can get a little overwhelming, though, so it's always a good idea to look for some inspo before you deck the halls. Luckily, Pinterest does a ton of research, so you don't have to. Here are the top holiday decor ideas for 2018, according to Pinterest.

According to Pinterest, people begin looking for holiday design inspiration as early as July (more than 62 million people, to be exact). And with over 235 million boards focusing on festive planning, Pinterest came up with the biggest trends for this year. They have conveniently filtered their inspiration boards into their Holi-YAY 2018 collection for all of your holiday decor and party planning needs.

From fairy lights to buffalo plaid, here are the things Pinterest thinks you should incorporate into your holiday decor. Happy decorating!

Add a little sparkle to your decor with these whimsical lighting ideas.

Twinkle Silver 30' String Lights $29.95 Crate & Barrel Fairy lights are a perfect addition to give many decorations a little extra twinkle. Wrap them in your wreath, or lay them across your dinner table for ultimate coziness. The best part is that you can keep them as a decoration year-round! Drape them around a mirror for a little extra glow for your glam. Buy Now

750 ml Clear Bordeaux Wine Bottles, Cork Finish (Pack of 12) $31.50 Amazon A great DIY suggestion from Pinterest is to turn wine bottles into impossibly chic candle holders. Fill the bottle with water and stick a fresh stem of your favorite plant inside for a really simple touch, or fill it with fairy lights for more pizazz. If you're feeling super crafty, paint your bottle with your color of choice (the white and copper ones are really speaking to me right now), or ornament it with foil or lace. These wine bottles come clear, so the sky really is the limit. Buy Now

Trade in the traditional tree skirt for a trendy tree collar this season.

Galvanized Tree Collar - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $34.99 Target A tree collar is an updated alternative to the traditional tree skirt. Pinterest offers a ton of different collar inspo ideas, from this metal one from Target, to rustic ones that look like part of a barrel. This collar will instantly make your tree setup look a lot chicer, and will also help tie in the rest of your decor. Buy Now

Marble ornaments will give your Christmas tree a chic touch.

Bone China Swirled Marble Ornament With Gold $10.95 CB2 It's no secret that marble is a huge pattern trend right now, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that it should also be incorporated into your holiday decorations. Pinterest is full of DIY options, but if you're running short on time, check out these chic ones from CB2. The black, white, and gold are sure to complement any decorations you put around it. Buy Now

Be a trendsetter and tattoo some ornaments.

Tattly Temporary Tattoos Watercolor Florals Sheets (2 Sheets) $10 Amazon Pinterest suggests a really unique way to decorate your tree this year: with DIY temporary tattoo ornaments. Grab clear glass ornaments and pick out your favorite tats, like these watercolor designs from Tattly. They are gorgeous, colorful, and will really make a statement on your tree. The best part is that the designs aren't permanent, so you can change the ornaments next year. Buy Now

Completely DIY your menorah with metallic spray paint.

Go green and wrap your gifts with pretty cloth.

longshine-us Premium Cotton Craft Fabric Bundle Squares $13.99 Amazon If you're looking for an eco-friendly alternative to gift wrap, try learning the Japanese art of Furoshiki. It involves taking pieces of fabric and folding them to act as a gift wrap. You can keep reusing the fabric for different presents, or repurpose it for another craft, like quilting or scrapbooking. Buy Now

Become the hostess with the mostest with these fun ideas for your dinner table.

Amalfi Goldenrod Napkins (Pack of 4) $82 Heather Taylor Home These cloth napkins complete your Insta-worthy table spread. For each place setting, grab a napkin by the corners and tie it into a loose knot. Place it on the plate a touch off-centered for a more sophisticated look. You'll seriously impress your friends and fam with your hosting skills. Buy Now

Buffalo Check Table Runner $49.50 Pottery Barn Buffalo plaid is the pattern of the holiday season, whether it's in green and red, or black and white. Consider purchasing a table runner like this one from Pottery Barn for a true holiday statement. The black and white will allow you to decorate around it with the pops of color that you prefer. Buy Now

The Writer White $140 Letterfolk Bring back those vintage vibes with a fun letter board from Letterfolk. This statement piece is sure to grab everyone's attention. The size also ensures that your guests won't miss everything that they're being served. Buy Now

Add a little pizzaz to your table settings with leaf place cards.

Your home will be so inviting with these extra holiday touches.

Whitmor Natural Wood Clothespins $9.38 Amazon Need a spot to store all of the holiday cards you're receiving from family and friends? Make one! Tack up fairy lights or ribbon, and hang up the cards with clothespins for a rustic look. If you're feeling fancy, you can even paint the clothespins for a more personalized look. After the holiday season is over, you can display some of your favorite pics with your loved ones. Buy Now

Asymmetric Faux Dahlia & Cattail 24" Wreath $25.08 Pier 1 For a funky alternative to traditional holiday wreaths, check out the new asymmetrical wreath trend. You can make your own with your personal selection of plants and flowers, or you can buy something pre-made like this fall-themed one from Pier 1. It'll add a little spunk to you normal door decor. Buy Now