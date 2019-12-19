The ‘To All The Boys I Loved Before 2’ Trailer Is Going To Make You SOB

Audiences who loved the story of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky might need to sit down for this huge, swoon-worthy update. On Dec. 19, Netflix dropped the the trailer for the To All the Boys I Loved Before sequel on YouTube, and all the heartwarming scenes of the adorable couple are guarantted to make you weak in the knees. Plus, in addition to the preview footage of Lara Jean and Peter's sweet moments together, the trailer also teases the arrival of another dreamboat who just might shake things up in the upcoming film.

Things between Peter and Lara Jean were looking peachy once they decided to make their relationship official at the end of the first To All the Boys flick. But while the first movie centered mostly on their fake romance, watching their real love for one another bloom during the sequel might be even better. There are some outrageously heartwarming moments packed into the trailer, including a fancy "real" first date that will make fans' hearts flutter.

Bringing viewers even more cuteness in the trailer, Peter takes Lara Jean back to the place "it all started," their high school running track, to gift her a necklace, which is so sweet you might actually have to hold back happy tears. The couple also heads to a lantern festival, and their experience there looks like it'll be a deeply moving one.

Check out their sweet moments yourself in the full trailer:

But it can't be a Netflix teen rom-com without a touch of drama. This time, it looks like it'll come in the form of another recipient of Lara Jean's love letters that kicked everything off in the first movie. In a moment very similar to the awkward situation that began Lara Jean and Peter's relationship, Lara Jean comes face-to-face with John Ambrose McClaren, her middle school love. It's unclear exactly what this reunion will mean for Lara Jean and Peter, but fans should probably expect some rough patches to break up all the sweet, sappy couple moments.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie franchise is based on the three-book series of the same name by author Jenny Han. The upcoming film will bring to life the second book in the series, and a third movie is on the way as well.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020.