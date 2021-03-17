This Is Us Season 5, Episode 10 returned on March 16 after a two-week hiatus with a mini time jump. It's now been several weeks since both Kevin and Kate brought their new babies home. It's also been several weeks since Randall and Beth returned from New Orleans, although Beth's mother is still around to help look after the kids. The changes have everyone reconsidering their notion of what constitutes family when Uncle Nicky shows up unannounced at Kevin's house at the very end of the episode. Looking ahead, the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 11 promo promises to explain more about what the Pearsons' long-lost uncle has been up to.

Nicky's introduction in Season 3 was the first moment when everything viewers thought they knew about Jack was turned on its head. The Pearson siblings were troubled by the discovery that the uncle they'd been told was dead had merely been cut off all this time. Nicky wasn't an easy person to get along with, but Kevin made it his mission to help his newfound uncle get sober and become part of the family.

In Season 5, Kevin even named one of his twins after his uncle. And when he called Nicky to tell him the news, fans could see Nicky was moved. But it was still a shock when he showed up at the end of Season 5, Episode 10 unannounced to see his grandniece and grandnephew.

The new promo promises the show will give viewers a chance to see how Nicky decided to fly to California in Episode 11, titled "One Small Step."

The synopsis for this week doesn't give away very much, other than that "Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest." Which, duh — fans already know that's Nicky. But executive producer Ken Olin revealed to Entertainment Weekly that this episode would reveal more about Nicky's backstory. "We're going to see Nicky in the weeks leading up to the trip," Olin said. "We're also going to go back into the past and perhaps find out what happened to him and how he ended up at his trailer."

How long Nicky will stay with Kevin and Madison remains to be seen. Their new home looks to be a decent size, but they also have a live-in nanny, so four adults and two babies could create a crowded house. When asked if this might be a long-term situation like over at Randall and Beth's with her mother, writer David Windsor told EW, "I think that one might be under wraps. Sorry."

There's also the little matter of Nicky eventually getting married. In the 2034 flash-forward, he's wearing a wedding band. Nicky and Cassie shippers should note she's in this week's coming episode, so there's hope for them yet. This Is Us Season 5 continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.