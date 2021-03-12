What's family dinner without a little drama? Since the Pearson clan recently welcomed multiple new bundles of joy, it's only right that they would safely get together to celebrate. As the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 10 promo teases, that family reunion comes with the return of a fan-favorite... and plenty of juicy tension.

The preview for the episode (titled "I've Got This") opens as the Pearsons joyfully reunite and reflect on the latest additions to their family: Kevin and Madison's twins Franny and Nicky, and Kate and Toby's newborn daughter Hailey. "I can't believe we're both moms!" Madison gushes to Kate, who pulls her in for a hug.

It makes sense the characters are choosing now to get together, and expect to see some special guest stars, too. "When babies are born, relatives tend to come to town to visit," co-executive producer Julia Brownell hinted to Entertainment Weekly about the episode. "So you might be treated to some characters from previous seasons that you would like to see."

When everyone gathers for dinner in the promo, lo and behold, it's revealed that Beth's formidable mom Carol (played by Phylicia Rashad) is officially back in town — and she's not afraid of a little confrontation.

"At my school, the children leave their phones in their lockers during important events," she says when Annie sneaks a peek at her phone during dinner, as Beth and Randall look on in embarrassment. The last time Carol was in town, she and Randall clashed over her doubts about Beth's dance dreams and Randall's suitability as a husband. Although the three characters eventually reconciled, there's bound to be even more family conflict during next week's episode.

Of course, it wouldn't be This Is Us without a flashback that leaves fans in their feels, and it seems like Season 5, Episode 10 will focus on Rebecca and Jack immediately after they brought their own triplets home. The preview intercuts clips of them standing over their babies' cribs and seemingly preparing to enjoy their own family dinner as their adult children do the same. Although this present-day gathering may be fraught, it's a good reminder that even through the ups and downs of life, things often comes full-circle.

This Is Us Season 5 continues on Tuesday, March 16, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.