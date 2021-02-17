The 'This Is Us' Season 5, Episode 9 Promo Has Fans On Edge About Jack

It's a rare day when everything comes up good news for the Pearson clan. Between the loss of Jack when the triplets were 17 to the secrets and betrayals and hidden histories, it always feels like a tragedy is just around the corner. But Season 5 has been good to the family, despite having to mask up in 2020. But now that everything has gone according to plan at various hospitals, there's just one small nerve-wracking detail: Getting three newborn babies home safely. The This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 promo reminds viewers that every family goes through this, and it's rough every time.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 8 follow. Congratulations are in order for both Kate and Kevin, who are now successfully new parents. Kevin made it to the hospital on time, and Madison gave birth to twins Franny and Nicky. Meanwhile, Ellie gave birth to a baby girl, Hailey, and after a gentle goodbye, handed her over to Kate and Toby to raise as their own.

But birth is only the first step. The next is to put the baby (or, in Kevin's case, babies) in the car and get everyone home in one piece. At least Toby and Kate have done it once before, though that doesn't make it much easier. But if these two Pearsons think it's hard to get one or two babies home, imagine what it must have been like for new parents Rebecca and Jack, as they brought home three at once.

Season 5, Episode 9 is appropriately titled "The Ride." The synopsis promises that, despite the trailer, the focus will be on everybody in their cars going home.

A series of car rides propels the Pearson's towards new stages of their lives.

But if the series feels a touch car-based after the last couple of weeks, don't worry. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Ken Olin promises after this, "we'll get out of the cars." Writer and executive producer Vera Herbert also says that after all these journeys of self-discovery, the next few episodes will focus on the future.

For Madison and Kevin, and Kate and Toby, it's adjusting to new babies and what that reality is. And Randall will be able to pick up on some of the pieces of things that he learned in New Orleans and how that's going to thrust him forward in his life.

As for how much of Jack's drinking will feature in these next few episodes, it's currently unclear. But considering Kevin's addiction issues, it's probably a good bet that the struggles will echo across the generations.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.