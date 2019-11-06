The 'This Is Us' Season 4, Episode 8 Promo Is The Heaviest One Yet

This Is Us spent all of Season 4, Episode 7, "The Dinner & The Date" on Randall. The flashback dinner with Mr. Lawrence stayed focused on Jack and Randall's relationship (with a few epic one-liners from Kevin). In the present day, everything was centered at the Pearson's new house in Philly, as Malik's parents came to judge Deja's upbringing and vice versa. The This Is Us Season 4, Episode 8 promo promises the story won't abandon the young couple just yet. But it will branch out to include the other new lovers in the family, Kevin and Cassidy. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

The upcoming episode is entitled "Sorry," and that seems to stretch across all storylines. From Uncle Nicky's lack of remorse for his explosion at the clinic to Malik and Deja's first argument, "sorry" may indeed be the hardest word. Let's just hope it's not the word Cassidy and Kevin need to say to each other by episode's end.

But perhaps the biggest clue of where this episode is going comes when one combined the synopsis for this episode with the trailer:

Rebecca visits Randall in Philadelphia. Beth is troubled by a request from Deja. Kevin has doubts about himself.

Now check the trailer:

Fans have been waiting for some signs of deterioration from Rebecca ever since the Season 3 finale. Knowing how her story ends, the more obsessive viewers started going back through all the present-day episodes of Season 3 and keeping tabs on her behavior. Suddenly, small instances where Miguel seems to prompt her over this little detail or that take on greater significance, and theories abound that whatever will eventually take Rebecca has already begun.

In the trailer and synopsis for "Sorry," Rebecca has come to visit Randall without Miguel to lean on. But though she seems the same doting mother and grandmother she's always been, Randall's face suggests these small moments are starting to add up.

Randall has always been the child who was closest to mom, even before Jack's passing. After their father died, he was the one who stayed in-state, while Kate and Kevin eventually moved across the country. He's in a far better position to notice when she isn't as much herself as she once was.

Also, with Rebecca and Miguel in California, Randall's no longer seeing his mother regularly. Any gradual changes that might go unnoticed to those who see her daily will stick out far more on this visit back. The question is if the rest of the Pearsons are ready to listen when Randall raises the alarm.