My Kleenex budget has significantly decreased since This Is Us's holiday hiatus began in November, but Season 3 of the weepy drama seems to be returning in full emotional force. Ahead of its Jan. 15 episode, This Is Us is definitely delivering a tear-filled start to 2019. The This Is Us Season 3 Episode 10 promo promises some cute cuddles between family members, but those heartfelt moments never last long. In addition to teasing heartwarming scenes, the episode's promo alludes to the characters experiencing another bout of sadness. What else is new?

When we last saw the Pearsons in Nov. 27's "The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning," Randall's campaign manager shared that despite his passionate debate performance, his polling numbers just wouldn't recuperate in time for Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to win his city council election. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) learned that they were expecting a baby boy, while Kevin (Justin Hartley) realized that Jack's brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) didn't actually die during the Vietnam War. A present-day scene taking place in Pennsylvania then confirmed the guess that Nicky was still alive, but the Nicky-less promo for "The Last Seven Weeks" confirms that we'll have to wait until more light is shed on the mystery of the Pearson uncle.

TV Promos on YouTube

Instead, the clip focuses on the culmination of Randall's campaign, which formed a wedge between Beth and Randall in the fall finale. Despite the low chances of victory, Randall refused to quit the election, breaking his promise with Beth that he'd step away from it if she no longer approved. Although the last episode ended with Randall sleeping on the couch, the two have seemingly reconciled and are seen in bed together as Randall muses about Jack never seeing what he became. Flashback footage that appears to resemble Jack and Randall's trip to Washington D.C. is also shown, giving Milo Ventimiglia another chance to deliver a proud, fatherly monologue.

Kevin and Zoe also return from Vietnam in the episode, with the promo teasing that they hit a bumpy patch at Randall's election night party. Zoe telling Kevin she "can't do this" isn't really new territory, as the character has been vocal about avoiding serious relationships in the past. However, Beth's upcoming backstory episode is due to offer some insight into Zoe's life as well.

Meanwhile, footage of Kate and Toby looking teary plays alongside a sweet flashback of Kate laughing with Jack. Again, being upset and reminiscing about Jack isn't new material for the married couple. But with the birth of their son quickly approaching, maybe Kate and Toby have found yet another reason to freak out about their situation and past experiences.

The episode title, "The Last Seven Weeks," also suggests that the story will actually walk us through the family's past two months before picking up in current time. A quick shot at the end of the promo shows Beth in a New Year's Eve party hat, and although the rest of the footage doesn't tease a Christmas tree or East Coast snow flurries, perhaps we can expect a slow and steady winter premiere rather than a rapid-fire catch-up. All the better to get us crying, This Is Us!

Season 3 of This Is Us continues on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.