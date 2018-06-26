When it comes to period sex, I've come to learn that there's no such thing as a neutral opinion. People are either ALL ABOUT IT or absolutely want NOTHING AT ALL to do with it. Personally, I fall somewhere in between. On the one hand, I feel like I'm more often ~in the mood~ when I'm on my period. But then, on the other hand, blood disgusts me and I'm not trying to dirty my sheets with it. Shower sex is left as the only alternative and, let's face it, shower sex blows. But now the Thinx period sex blanket offers another mess-free alternative to people trying to get it on while menstruating.

So how does it work? Allow me to explain. Basically, the super chic, satin blanket is like a really, really fancy towel that you lay on top of your sheets before you do the deed. As you can see in the images, the blanket has two sides.

One side is a more decorative satin design that the website boasts is "perfect for cuddling." The stitching on this side is inspired by the female anatomy with the red stitching purposely designed as a nod to... well, you know, period blood. And, ladies (and gentlemen and whoever else is reading) can we take a minute to really feast our eyes on this absolute BEAUTY? I mean, I think I'd buy this as bedroom decor without knowing it was modeled after the insides of my body.

And that's not even the best part of the blanket! No, that's just the pretty part. The part that we're really excited about is the other side of it that's made with the same four-layer technology Thinx uses to create their famous period-proof panties. For those of you unfamiliar with this technology, basically what it does is that it makes the blanket act like a super high tech towel that absorbs all of the ~fluids~ flying around during period sex.

The difference between the period blanket and a towel? While a towel doesn't always do the best job at soaking up all your sex juices, this material was literally designed to absorb everything.

According to the site, this "functional" side of the blanket is made of 95 percent cotton, 5 percent elastane, and breathable PUL (AKA a type of waterproof laminated fabric, according to Diaper Sewing Supplies). On the flip side, the decorative portion of the blanket is made completely of polyester-satin.

So, if you're allergic to any of those materials, the period blanket may unfortunately be out of the question for you.

Now, if you're still interested in purchasing your very own period blanket and you just casually have $369 to spare on one, let's get into the nitty-gritty of how it works. Basically, you lay it down with the black side up when you want to make love sweet love, and have at it. Then, when you're done, you throw it in the wash.

"To take care of your THINX Period Sex Blanket, rinse immediately after use, cold wash on delicate cycle then hang dry away from direct sunlight," their site advises. "Don't use bleach or fabric softener! And yes, the rest of your clothes will be fiiine."

So... it's essentially the same thing you would do if you were to lay down a towel. The only difference is you won't be able to see the gnarly blood stains on your blanket like you would on a crisp white towel. But, hey, if you've got the money, why not?!

