The Tarte Year End Sale Means 70 Percent Off, So Feel Free To Cry Off Your Shape Tape

Tarte Cosmetics has had a killer year. Shape Tape concealer launched a little over a twelve months ago, and pretty much redefined the game of cover-up. The brand just released the new Foil Finger Paints Shadow Palette, which is amazing if you haven't tried it yet. And now, the Tarte Year End Sale is blessing us all with deals up to 70 percent off your favorite products from 2017. Seriously Tarte, what did we do to deserve such kindness from you?

This year we saw the release of Tarte's unicorn makeup collection, the rise of their new athleisure line, the launch of their gorgeously patterned holiday collection, and much, much more. Now, Tarte is offering a heavy discount on all of your faves from 2017 (and even some of your must haves from 2016).

Remember the Swamp Queen palette by YouTuber Bunny aka Grav3yardgirl? It's on sale for just $25. If you missed out on the big launches of 2017, like the Spellbound Glow Rainbow Highlighter ($13; tartecosmetics.com) or the Mermaid Kisses Lipstick Set ($14; tartecosmetics.com), you can now rejoice in your indecisiveness/procrastination because you'll be getting these items at a heavily discounted rate.

I guess good things do come to those who wait.

The sale began on Dec. 26, so there's no time to waste. Products are selling out as you're reading this. If you're not quite sure which products will give you the most bang for your buck, I might have some ideas for you.

Swamp Queen Eye And Cheek Palette

Swamp Queen Eye And Cheek Palette, $25, Tarte Cosmetics

This puppy was a steal at its original price $45, let alone at $25! You get nine super pigmented shadow shades, a bronzer, a blush, a highlight, and a brush. In my opinion, this is by far one of the best palettes Tarte has ever released. You get so much product for such little dough.

Tarte Tarteist™ Creamy Matte Lip Paint

Tarte Tarteist™ Creamy Matte Lip Paint in Selfish, $12, Tarte Cosmetics

Five different shades of this creamy matte formula are available on the site. There's Selfish, the gorgeous pink above, and four more greige hues that will be perfect for your moody AF days.

Cheek Stain

Cheek Stain in Tipsy, $15, Tarte Cosmetics

The iconic Tarte Cheek Stains are also on sale for half of their original price. If you're a natural look lover, then you need this blush tint as a part of your everyday routine.

Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer

Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer, $18, Tarte Cosmetics

If you're in the market for a new morning moisturizer, then this product is ideal for you. It'll keep you hydrated all day long and impart an instantaneous glow. Plus, it's only $18.

Maneater Self-Sharpening Liner

Maneater Self-Sharpening Liner, $13, Tarte Cosmetics

This gorgeous waterproof liner is perfect for lining your waterline on smokey eye days. Plus, you won't have to go searching for a sharpener every time you want to use it.

Tarte Tarteist™ Pro Glitter Liner In Rose Gold

Tarte Tarteist™ Pro Glitter Liner In Rose Gold, $12, Tarte Cosmetics

This product kept flying off of shelves when it first launched. Now it's on sale for half of the original price.

Clean Slate™ Poreless 12-Hour Perfecting Primer

Clean Slate™ Poreless 12-Hour Perfecting Primer, $15, Tarte Cosmetics

This well-loved, pore-perfecting primer is priced at less than half its original value. If you want smooth skin, this is truly a must-have.

There are dozens of additional deals available on the Tarte website, so hurry up and open a new tab on your internet browser. These goodies are likely to sell out ASAP, so snag your faves right away.