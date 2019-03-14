What better way for Sunday Riley to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their powerful, revolutionary Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum than by teaming up with the Captain Marvel film as it's released in theaters. The Sunday Riley x Captain Marvel Collaboration celebrates 10 years of the brand's best-selling face serum by giving the bottle and packaging a limited edition Marvel-ous makeover.

The Captain Marvel edition of this hero product launched on Friday, March 8, the same day that the movie hit theaters. What's more is that March 8 was also International Women's Day, so I highly doubt it was a coincidence that this product, as well as a female superhero movie, dropped on a day designated to celebrate strong, tenacious, resilient women, such as Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers).

The Sunday Riley x Captain Marvel collab retails for $150 for 1 ounce and $158 or 1.7 ounces (the same price as the classic Good Genes Serum), and is available now in stores and online at Sephora, on Sunday Riley, Amazon, and a few other retailers. Just note that if you are a fan of a bright, clear complexion and Captain Marvel, then you're going to want to cop this serum ASAP, as this edition of Good Genes is only available while supplies last.

As far as the packaging itself, the all-in-one treatment comes in an off-white and gold bottle covered in gold stars and intergalactic designs, with a gold Captain Marvel logo replacing the Sunday Riley logo. The bottle comes in a black box with Carol Danvers herself gracing the front in her red, blue, and gold uniform. The rest of the box is decked out with the same gold stars and intergalactic designs as the bottle. The designs also feature an animated version of Goose the Cat from the film.

If you're not familiar with the cult-favorite that is Sunday Riley's Good Genes Serum, then you should know it's a clarifying treatment made of 5 percent lactic acid to target uneven texture, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The potent formula immediately exfoliates to unclog pores and brighten dull skin, and with continued use, visible signs of aging are reduced and hyperpigmentation are supposed to disappear.

To use the serum, you simply apply it to freshly cleansed skin once a day and top off with your favorite moisturizer. I've personally had the opportunity to try the serum, and I can confidently say that, after about two weeks of continuous use, my skin was brighter, smoother, and more supple than ever, making this serum strong enough for even the most powerful superheroes.

Courtesy of Sunday Riley

If you've yet to see the 2019 version of Captain Marvel, then you're definitely missing out. In its first week in theaters, the film exceeded box office expectations, clocking in as the third-highest March opening of all time. The film stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Throughout the film, Larson's character finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the "Skrulls." She battles the secrets of her past while trying to channel her powers to end the intergalactic war.

You may not be going into battle as much as Captain Marvel is, but I'd venture to say this limited edition Good Genes is a good tool to have in your arsenal for any skincare battles you face.