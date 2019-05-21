The Summer Dating Bucket List Item To Check Off ASAP, Based On Your Relationship Status

You guys, summer is almost here and I am so excited. There is just a special energy to this time of year, when it feels like adventure is waiting around every corner and my wanderlust hits an all-time high. There's something about the weather and long, warm nights that make you want to try new things, have fresh experiences, and throw caution to the wind. That means it's time to dust off your bucket list — including your summer dating bucket list — and start checking off all the things you've always wanted to do.

Is all of this starting to give you a case of summer fever? Great! But if you're not sure where to start, don't worry, I've got you covered. I have some ideas of things to do with that special someone (even if that special someone is you) that should go right to the top of your must-do list this summer, depending on your relationship status. Because regardless of whether you're fully cuffed up and committed, living your best single life, or are somewhere in-between, there are plenty of ways to embrace the romance and have the best summer of your life... so far. So, with that being said, here are the summer dating bucket list items to add to (and then check off) your list ASAP.

In a committed relationship: Take an epic vacation Giphy You work hard all year, now is the time to take a much-deserved break with your sweetie and just get away from it all and soak in the sun (well, wear some SPF, but you get my drift). Pick a location where there is a balance of activities and relaxation. All too often, we get so excited about going somewhere new that there is a temptation to pack every minute of the day with activities, but some of the very best moments in a romantic getaway are just being together and really existing in the moment. So, make sure to schedule a solid block of hammock time.

Single & ready to mingle: An outdoorsy blind date. Giphy If you’re not currently in a relationship but are single and dating, consider putting together a dating bucket list. After all, dating can be a ton of fun (even if it doesn't always feel that way), so take advantage of the warm weather by mixing it up and getting out of the coffee shops and bars with something a little more summery, like an date at the beach or in a local park. To add some adventure in the spirit of the season, have your friends and family set you up on a blind date.

Single & loving it: Girls weekend Giphy If at moment romance is just not on your radar, then I suggest “dating” your friends instead with an epic girls' weekend. Life gets busy and sometimes you just need to take a break and reconnect with some quality time, deep conversations, and, of course, some fun. Plan a road trip, or book a mini-vacation in a local hotel suite. Then maybe grab an Uber to the nearest beer garden to have a few drinks and enjoy the warm summer nights.

It's complicated: An adventure date with your "situationship" Giphy Is your relationship status a little less clearly defined? That can be really exciting (or frustrating), so in that case why not add a little more thrill to your situationship with an adventure date. Pick an activity like rock climbing, river rafting, hiking, or even hitting up an escape room. Anything that gets the blood pumping and encourages you to work together. It's both a ton a fun and may even give you the opportunity to connect in a new way that will give you insight into where you want to see the relationship evolve to.