Almost every aspiring world traveler out there has had a personal belonging confiscated by the TSA. I've had countless water bottles swiped, for example, and my dad has lost too many pocket knives to count, and I've watched several lighters dumped in the trash during that fateful security check. And while each of these items are understandably not allowed, these Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Coke bottles aren't TSA approved... and to be honest, it's kind of scary why they're not allowed.

Attention, fellow Star Wars fans and Disney Parks guests: the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has officially banned “Thermal Detonator” Coca-Cola bottles purchased at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, from passing through security, per The Los Angeles Daily News. From now on, the beloved collector's items will not be allowed checked and carry-on luggage on any U.S. flights, according to a tweet from the TSA on Aug. 13.

TSA officials apparently decided the specialized Coke bottles look a little too much like palm-sized thermal detonator grenades, despite their Star Wars logos and Aurebesh (Star Wars dialect) font. I guess it means the designers did a really good job, huh? TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory told The Los Angeles Daily News that they would make things far too confusing during security's screening process. TBH, it's kind of scary that they can't tell a Coke bottle from an actual explosive, but I guess it's better to err on the side of safety. And if you need further proof that they're banned, check out the response from Twitter account @AskTSA — they've officially confirmed the special Coke bottles definitely are not allowed on airplanes departing or landing in the United States, saying in response to a question about whether the three bottle types (Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite) are allowed:

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.

Elite Daily reached out to Disney Parks for comment on the Coke bottle ban, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

As you would probably imagine, fans of the movie franchise as well as park attendees are extremely disappointed by the ban on Thermal Detonator Coke bottles. And I can totally see why — they make for awesome souvenirs and collectors items from the park. See what disappointed fans of the popular sci-fi franchise had to say about it, below.

... And others were relieved that TSA was simply doing their job by removing any possible items that could look like bombs. You guys are mature, and I suppose I respect y'all for that.

These Thermal Detonator Coke bottles were specially designed by Coca-Cola, Imagineering, and Lucasfilm to emulate the bombs that bounty hunters and stormtroopers use during battle in the galaxy far, far away. They've been available for sale at the Black Spire Outpost village on the Star Wars planet of Batuu, the section of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland which opened on May 31, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is opening on Thursday, Aug. 29.

OK, so in case you didn't get it the first time, if you're planning a trip to Galaxy's Edge, don't plan to bring a Thermal Detonator Coke Bottle on the plane ride home, but you can still enjoy them while you're there. However, under no circumstances, will the TSA will let you through with one of those things. They look too much like explosives, and — well — those aren't allowed on planes. Oh, well... may the force be with you, regardless.