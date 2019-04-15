The countdown is on to what might be the most exciting addition to Disney parks in the near future: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which promises to take visitors out of this world with what's being touted as the parks' most immersive experience yet. Considering the ride will transport you to the planet of Batuu, where you can drive Han Solo's ship, take part in battles, and more, it's not surprising that Disney is going all out with Star Wars merch to keep you in the spirit of things — and its collaboration with Coca-Cola might just take the cake. Whether you're waiting in line for the highly-anticipated attractions or are on the ride of your life, you'll want to sip on Star Wars-themed Coca-Cola orb bottles, which are putting an on-theme twist to your refreshment of choice.

According to a press release shared on Saturday, April 13, Disney has teamed up with Coca-Cola to offer attraction-goers a fun take on theme park drinks. It's no secret that Disney has the theme park food game on lockdown, with cupcakes, dole whip, shakes, and more that are inspired by some of the company's most beloved films and characters. So, it was kind of a given to make sure guests are fully immersed in the Star Wars adventure with a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia.

According to the press release, park guests can get specialty "orb"-shaped bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Sprite that look straight out of a distant planet when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens. Guests can also pick up some unique DASANI water bottles, too. If you don't already have your countdown clock set, the Galaxy's Edge openings will happen on May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and on Aug. 29 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive and studio leader at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a press release:

When we first approached Coca-Cola and shared the idea of bringing their products into the Star Wars galaxy in a new and unique way, they immediately saw the opportunity to give our guests the refreshing drinks they love in a way that maintained the authenticity of the story — which is very important to us — and that was, frankly, just plain cool.

After seeing photos of the new bottles, I have to agree. According to the press release, it took over three years and dozens of prototypes for Disney imagineers and Coca-Cola to dream up the designs that customers will enjoy.

The Coca-Cola Co. on YouTube

The rounded bottles feature "droid-like, resealable caps and brand names printed on scuffed, rusted labels in Aurebesh, the written language featured in the film franchise," according to the press release. They'll be exclusively sold at the Galaxy's Edge parks, which mean you can pretend you're in a galaxy far, far away while sipping on the familiar flavors of your beverage of choice. All of the bottles appear to be rounded except for the Dasani water (it still has a cool Aurebesh label, though).

I'll admit that I never imagined my soda bottle could be a keepsake, but these designs are definitely making me re-think that. Whichever refreshment you choose to enjoy at Galaxy's Edge when the highly-anticipated attraction opens, may the force be with you.