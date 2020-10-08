The 'Star Wars' × Corkcicle Collection Has Landed & The Force Is So Strong

Attention, wine lovers: The next sip you take could be totally out of this world. That's because the Star Wars x Corkcicle collection has crash landed in our galaxy, and the force is strong with these designs. If you're a hardcore fan of all things Star Wars, you'll absolutely love the character-inspired cups and tumblers in this collaboration. Featuring fan favorites from both the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire, you'll have to decide which side of the force you're on.

Although, treating yourself to the entire collection totally isn't out of the question. Corkcicle’s signature stemless wine cups ($30) are perfect for cozy nights at home when you want to kick back, relax, and enjoy a glass of your fave blend. Sip while streaming the Star Wars movies, or as you marathon-watch the new season of The Mandalorian when it launches on Disney+. The next size up is the tumbler ($35), which will come in handy for stargazing in the backyard.

There's also the canteen style ($38) that's the ultimate companion for a mini glamping escape. Just don't forget to have the "Cantina Band" song on repeat so you really feel like you're at Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine or Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge at Disney World or Disneyland.

After choosing a style you like, the next decision you'll have to make is which character to get. There are five Star Wars designs to choose from. If you're a Jedi, you'll love the C-3PO-inspired design. It comes in a gold chrome finish that's beyond Insta-worthy. It's just the droid you're looking for. You might want to get an R2-D2 stemless cup to pair with your C-3PO stemless cup, because you can't bear to see those two besties separated.

The R2-D2 drinkware is white and resembles the adorable droid with blue and red details. When you want to keep your drink chilled, these cups will be "you're only hope." Another Rebel Alliance design in this collection is a color block style that's inspired by Luke Skywalker. It's based off his Rebel pilot look, and is right on target for your Star Wars-themed parties.

Now, if you've joined the dark side, you must get your hands on a stormtrooper cup. The white design with black details is sleek and looks just like the stormtrooper uniform. While stormtroopers don't always have the best aim, this design hits the mark and will look great in all your sippin' selfies. Style your hair in Princess Leia buns or a crown braid for a DisneyBound Insta while you enjoy a drink during virtual happy hour.

It wouldn't be a Star Wars collection without a nod to Darth Vader. The last design in this collection is inspired by the Sith lord you love to hate or hate to love. It's a sleek black design that has a red detail which resembles his red lightsaber.

Of course, these cups are perfect for any drink you want to enjoy, but to go with the theme, make yourself some Star Wars cocktails or Insta-worthy wine slushies. Then, post your drink pics on the 'Gram showing off your new Corkcicle collection that all your followers will Obi-Want for themselves.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.