While you might be a diehard fan of the classic strappy leather sandal there's a new, more gutsy trend that you should definitely try giving a spin. Ever since Teva's became a central part of the normcore phenomenon, similarly athletic styles have been dominating runways. The sport sandal trend is officially here to stay and its latest wave of offerings are all kinds of nerdy-cool.

Even if you're not into hiking or outdoor activities, there will be a Teva that will pique your interest. Initially made for exploring and adventuring in, the sandal has come a long way from its athletic roots and has been transformed into legitimate high fashion footwear. From plain monochromatic styles to those featuring chunkier soles and bedazzled straps, the Teva-style sandals within the spring/summer 2019 collections of designers including Sandy Liang, Area, Anna Sui, Sacai, Chanel, and many more truly run the gamut. If your style is streamlined and minimalist, you're covered. If you prefer to drop jaws with your outfits, let the sartorial shock start with your strapped-in feet.

Go ahead and channel your inner Sporty Spice, peruse the roundup of eight unconventional sandals below, and seriously step up your spring style game.

Pretty in Pink

ORIGINAL UNIVERSAL MARESSA $50 Teva Buy Now

An original Teva shoe naturally gets the first place on this list. This style features a spring-perfect color way and a print that pops—pair it with your floral maxi dresses and master pattern play.

Heavy Duty

Fila Women's Disruptor Athletic Sandals from Finish Line $60 Macy's Buy Now

This style looks like the monster trucks of sandals thanks to its super chunky tread—I'm into it. Featuring a white upper and red, navy, and black straps, they'd pair perfectly with your denim and tee weekend uniform.

Bright Idea

ATHLETIC PLATFORM SANDALS DETAILS $60 Zara Buy Now

Between the highlighter yellow straps and cool graphic sole, this style of chunky sandals screams modern cool.

Fancy Footwear

Shine On Sport Sandal $128 Free People Buy Now

How good are these?! Featuring white straps that have been embellished with oversized crystals, as well as a black footbed with silver studs, these are definitely the black tie version of the sport sandals. You could wear these to a wedding, a fancy birthday, or a day spent grocery shopping. Gotta love versatility!

Back to Black

Strappy and You Know It Chunky Platform Sandals $30 Nasty Gal Buy Now

As someone who wears black 80 percent of the time, I get wanting a pair of plain black sandals. But stray from your go-to leather pair and opt for these uber chunky ones instead.

'80s Redux

Teva UO Exclusive Midform Universal Sandal $60 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

I think every '90s baby's father had a pair of these at some point or another, along with neon ski pants and perhaps a color blocked fanny pack. All things throwback are in, so these shoes pack a doubly trendy punch.

Squeaky Clean

JEFFREY CAMPBELL Patio Sport Sandal $120 Nordstrom Buy Now

Who knew pink patent could look so dang cool? Featuring an all-over hot pink hue and a chunky sole, these sandals are about as eye-popping as they come.

Game On

Sporty fabric platform sandals $46 Bershka Buy Now

Featuring straps that cross on the top, which is a refreshing departure from the typical sport sandal silhouette, this style is unique more in form than it color. Chunky white sneaker-like soles finish them off with a super athletic feel.