It's the season of the harvest, and it's safe to say, the leaves aren't the only ones changing. Grandmother moon enters its full moon phase on Monday, Sept. 24 in Aries, igniting the fire within, and reminding us of our warrior-like strengths. The spiritual meaning of the harvest moon 2018 is a cosmic reminder to release all that has been slowly building in the past summer months, in order to reset and start again. Are you ready to stand in your individual truth? In bold Aries, the moon is asking us to assert ourselves, and with the sun in cooperative Libra, we are seeking balance and harmony as we move forward. Can you feel it? The harvest moon is a powerful portal to our spiritual transformation.

When there's a full moon, the moon is on the opposite side of the earth, directly opposing the sun. This is why Grandmother moon lights up the night sky so beautifully. However, if the moon is directly opposing the sun, then there are two different energies working together in the sky, right? Well, it's this exact contradiction that determines the energetic theme of that specific lunation, which in this case it's Aries vs. Libra, and the I vs. we. Granted, this cosmic contradiction can definitely spark some intensity, but this is our culmination nonetheless. For more context, think back to the new moon in Aries that took place on Apr. 15 of this year. What were you working toward? This is your closure.

The Harvest Moon Portal

The autumnal full moon in Aries will take place on Monday, Sept. 24th at exactly 10:52 p.m. ET. For the record, do not be fooled by this lunation's warrior-like qualities. With the moon in Aries, the energy will be bold AF, egocentric, and impatient, too. So, it is likely that we can all be easily triggered during this time. Remember to breathe and take it easy.

Now, all full moons spark some sort of contradiction, or perhaps tension, and with the Aries moon opposing the sun in Libra, our focus shifts to our relationships, and other people in general. This is asking us to re-evaluate how we're integrating ourselves into the lives of others, and vise versa.

Aries is competitive, and Libra likes to compromise. Can we stand up for ourselves and our emotions, while integrating both of these polar opposite energies? Your mission, should you choose to accept it, involves compromising with others, while standing firm in your truth.

Important Aspects During The Full Moon

The upcoming lunation will make a powerful T-square to serious Saturn in Capricorn, and the sun in Libra, which will also be conjunct Mercury. It doesn't end there; the moon in Aries will also conjunct Chiron, the wounded healer. FYI: When planets are conjunct, they are sitting in the same sign, at eight degrees or less, which ultimately blends both energies together.

This sort of reminds me of an emotional war (Moon in Aries) between two people (Sun in Libra), one being a sensitive female (Moon) who's been previously hurt, (Chiron) and the other a cooperative male (Sun in Libra) trying his best to compromise. See where I'm going with this? Now, since the sun in Libra is sitting next to chatty Mercury, there is a theme of camaraderie, as both of these planets require co-operation, in order to avoid the drama.

In the end, we need to feel comfortable communicating with one another, but it's also important to be mindful of the way we're saying things, too. Mercury in Libra opposing the moon in Aries might be somewhat of a challenge, in terms of verbal expression, but saying your peace will feel incredibly liberating nonetheless.

Vaya con dios.