Have you ever met a Taurus? I'm pretty sure they're the most Venusian sign in the zodiac. This zodiac archetype has everything to do with the five senses and overall value system. But contrary to Taurus' pleasure-seeking essence, the spiritual meaning of the April 2020 new moon is all about nourishing the future's uncertainty and finding comfort in the unknown.

While this couldn't be more unlike Taurus' ride-or-die vibe or its insatiable need for security, it doesn't take away from the incredible amount of fertility stemming from this lunation. Don't be discouraged by this astrological paradox. With the sun and the moon meeting in the exact same degree of a zodiac sign — in this case, Taurus — during this new moon phase, you're in for a powerful synergy and new beginning. It's almost as if the cosmos pressed a reset button and you have the chance to start fresh.

The sun and the moon are extremely powerful in their own ways, so expect to feel the potency of each during this particular lunar phase. Before you consider the astrological aspects taking place, make sure to set your intentions accordingly. Taurus has everything to do with comfort, values, and money, so the more your new moon intentions resonate with its celestial theme, the higher the chances are that they'll come true.

Shutterstock

New Moon In Taurus: April 22, 2020 At 10:25 P.M. ET

This Venus-ruled new moon will challenge you to think outside the box when it comes to your definition of comfort, which goes against Taurus' traditional M.O. But during this time the new moon will sit just three degrees away from revolutionary Uranus — the planet of technology, disruption, chaos, and unexpected changes — which is precisely what inspires its unconventionality.

Taurus is a symbol of life's simple pleasures; it's what you consider the most practical zodiac sign. With Uranus in Taurus, however, what was once considered "the norm" no longer exists. This new moon is blessing you with the energy to break free, especially when it pertains to your idea of stability.

On the dark side, however, the new moon will be challenged by Saturn, which will more than likely cause friction, depending on where Aquarius is located on your birth chart. So, despite how ready you are to let go and start again, Saturn won't let it happen until giving you a much-needed reality check. Things could get complicated during this lunation as the new moon conjunct Uranus wants to promote change and dismantle structures, while Saturn's pragmatism wants something solid and structured.

Get ready for lots of back and forth.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The New Moon

Despite the contradiction between planetary energies, there's always a silver lining. Challenging experiences build resilience and sometimes, all you need is a little push from the universe in order to get you on the right track. So don't be discouraged by the new moon's lack of stability. Instead, surrender to the unknown.

Luscious Venus — Taurus' planetary ruler — will also be in curious Gemini, which means themes revolving around communication will also be prominent during this time. And with Mercury — Gemini's planetary ruler — challenged by Jupiter-Pluto in Capricorn, having the facts straight is more important than anything right now.

An open mind is your biggest superpower right now. Use it wisely.