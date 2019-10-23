You're allowed to feel indifferent about Scorpio season. Truth is, aside from the hauntingly enchanting autumn breeze that creeps up on you from time to time, there's really no categorical way of describing the essence of this mystifying zodiac sign. Essentially, the spiritual meaning of Scorpio season 2019 revolves around one's journey to self-discovery, given its intensely transformative power and infinite wisdom. Pluto is the Lord of the Underworld; it is the planet of death, transformation, and all things taboo. The dwarf planet is also the slowest moving in the solar system, which makes it that much more eerie, in my opinion.

Needless to say, this is where Scorpio was born; it is a product of Hades, King of Hell. Evidently, this is where Scorpio gets its reputation for being "evil," when in reality, it simply represents the darkest parts of a being. Now, before you go bashing the dark side, hear me out. You are the light and the dark; a perfect hybrid of both yin and yang. The moon changes form during its mysterious moon phases, and so can you. Equal parts of the divine feminine and sacred masculine already exist within you, so don't be afraid of the dark.

Shutterstock

The Darkness of Scorpio Season 2019: Oct. 23 To Nov. 22

What do you do when the sun goes down? You head home, have something to eat, wash up, then go to sleep, right? Well, while you sleep, you're basically recharging your mind, body, and soul, in order to be fully rested the following day. Granted, phrases like, "The night is dark and full of terrors," are enough to freak you out, but the "dark" is where you're renewing yourself. Period.

This is the very essence of smoldering Scorpio, and why many people have mixed feelings about its polarizing presence. However, it's all a matter of perspective, and when you look at the silver lining of this fixed water sign, a light bulb should automatically goes off in your mind. Your vulnerability is your superpower, and despite how deeply uncomfortable it is to face your biggest fears, it is essential to your spiritual growth. You live and you learn, and your experiences will continue to make you stronger. Now do you see why you shouldn't be afraid of the dark?

The Spiritual Meaning of Scorpio Season

There's a lot of shade that comes with Scorpio season. It may seem challenging at first, but it's also very much needed. Revealing truths come to the light, people you thought were one thing turn out to be another, but this is all thanks to Pluto's all-seeing eye.

Scorpio's fixed water is the same water that sits all the way at the bottom of a well; it is the murky sour water traveling through hidden pipes below the ground. This element is a representation of your emotions and intuition; it governs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

We all have a dark side because there are murky waters flowing deep within us all. Get to know yourself. Look inward. Don't be afraid to discover the vulnerable parts of you; the ones you purpose deny in hopes of never seeing the harsh truth firsthand. Your scars are beautiful, too, you know.

Accept yourself in every way; acknowledge your wounds; nurture your doubts; embrace your fears and surrender. Self-discovery is a form of self-love, and you deserve so much of it.