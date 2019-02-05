In my opinion, a new moon as uplifting and realigning as the one set to take place on Feb. 4, 2019 couldn't have possibly arrived at a better time. This new moon is brimming with positive alignments, and after how difficult and transformative this past eclipse season has felt, it's the gift the cosmos have been eager to give you. Don't you worry, because the spiritual meaning of an Aquarius new moon is everything you need to feel like the world is a beautiful place.

The 11th sign in the zodiac wheel is known for its passion for other people. It seeks to bring the population together so that we can work toward a better reality as one. Making sure no one gets left behind is the Aquarian way, and this fixed air sign wants everyone's differences, weirdness, and uniqueness to be celebrated. It's time for you to let go of your fear of being judged and let the whole universe know who you are. More importantly, it's time for you to start appreciating everything that makes you you.

Forming a dreamy and cooperative sextile with expansive and optimistic Jupiter as well as serious and disciplined Saturn, this new moon is setting you off on a vibrant and fruitful path. You're working hard to improve yourself, but you're also feeling hopeful about what's yet to come and enjoying the process.

Communicate With And Learn From Others

I can't think of a better way to celebrate an Aquarius new moon than to gather with your community. Spend time with people who inspire you, root for you, and have something important to show you. This lunation stirs the need for social exploration within, so don't let yourself stay cooped up at home and alone.

If you don't have a community you feel you can relate with at the moment, there's no better time to get out there and introduce yourself. Join a club, a class, or a movement of some sort. Put yourself in a position to meet new people and make some new friends. I know making friends is so much harder in adulthood, but under the Aquarius new moon, everyone is hoping for it.

Focus On Compassionate And Selfless Pursuits

There's no zodiac sign more geared toward philanthropy and charity than Aquarius. This doesn't necessarily mean you're required to spend the Aquarius new moon picking up trash on the beach or volunteering at an organization (although, that would definitely be a great idea). It simply means that setting aside your ego for the good of others will be the surest way to happiness.

I mean, think about it: Doesn't doing something without expecting anything in return just give you this positive and exciting feeling? You feel useful, generous, and as though you're leaving the world behind a better place. This can be as simple as picking a friend up from work or offering to help your little brother with his homework. Don't overthink it.

Revel In Your Own Uniqueness And Individuality

However, just because the Aquarius new moon is about taking care of your community doesn't mean you should totally forget to focus on yourself. Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, planet of erratic change, rebellion, and eccentricity. Make no mistake: This zodiac sign prefers not to play by the rules, and neither should you.

Take a risk and try something totally different that expresses your individuality in a more meaningful way. Appreciate everything about you that makes you so different. Even if not everyone ends up understanding your strange taste in music or that wild haircut you just got, it will help you understand yourself. Besides, everyone knows that when you embrace your true self, you attract others who appreciate and love the real you. What have you got to lose?