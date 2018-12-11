The 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Ratings Will Have You Swinging Into Theaters

Most of the comic book world is waiting to find out how Tom Holland's Spider-Man will survive the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Infinity War to star in the standalone Spider-Man 2: Far From Home. But over at the other production house that owns the rights to the character, Sony is getting ready to release a different sort of Spidey movie, one starring every version of the character. And the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse ratings suggest it might be the smartest move the franchise has had yet.

When Sony and Disney's MCU came together to make a deal on the rights to Peter Parker back in 2015, no one knew the exact terms of the agreement. Three years later, the young Peter Parker Spider-Man has appeared in MCU crossovers and Sony-MCU co-productions. Sony has done other standalone films featuring characters from the Spider-verse, except for the young Peter Parker.

Sony and hardcore Spider-Man fans know there's plenty of characters in this universe to pull from outside the traditional Parker. In the newest animated feature, Sony's stuffed every single Spider-Man variant (Spider-Men? Spiders-Man? Spideys?) ever invented into the film to show just how rich a vein this is to mine. If the current Rotten Tomatoes score of 99 percent Certified Fresh holds, it might be more fruitful than anyone imagined.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Variety is overjoyed at how fresh the film is, despite being the seventh Spider-Man stand alone in a decade.

Just when you thought you couldn't take another Spider-Man reboot, along comes the movie to put them all in perspective.

Sam Adams over at Slate marvels at the difference between this film, and the Marvelverse.

After a solid decade of Marvel movies modeled on the same template, it's a thrill to watch one that's allowed to find its own rhythms, to play with form and content.

And New York Magazine says it breaks new ground, not just as a superhero film, but as a piece of animated film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse feels like the first major animated film in ages to actively try something stylistically new that didn't involve proprietary Scandinavian building blocks.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

As for how the film will do when it opens this coming weekend, the estimates are surprisingly low, considering most superhero films open in the $100 million range and up. Reports have the film opening around $30 million.

The reason for such a low estimate is this period in box office metrics is usually quiet, as families hold their dollars until Christmas weekend for films. Also, with no Star Wars behemoth suck up all the oxygen and movie-going dollars, the next ten day stretch from Wednesday, Dec. 12 to Friday, Dec. 21st sees no less than 18 movies opening, 11 nationwide.

But Deadline is hedging, knowing the history of superhero films.

Interest is strong among families, African American and Hispanic demos... there’s an immense amount of heat surrounding this Phil Lord-scripted animated feature, so no one will be surprised if this movie overindexes.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse opens nationwide on Friday, Dec. 14, 2019.