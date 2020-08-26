Netflix's wide away of streaming offerings can lead to shows getting greenlit that otherwise might not see the light of day. Trinkets is a perfect example of that type of series. It's a show that focuses on the ups, downs, and deep-rooted feelings of teen friendships among girls. But these are not your average problem-free teens. Instead, they meet due to having the same predilection in their acting out: shoplifting. Like any good teen series, it's also all about the music, and the Trinkets Season 2 soundtrack continues the trend of blending storytelling, feelings, and indie pop to sublime perfection.
Fans were drawn to the first season's lineup of eclectic bops, which featured everyone from indie darlings The xx to St. Vincent. But the highlight was discovering actress Kat Cunning, who plays Sabine on the series, recorded her own original compositions for the album. Season 2 continues that formula. Like Season 1, it dips into tracks by Seattle's Chastity Belt and Katherine Paul, the Iñupiaq singer-songwriter known as Black Belt Eagle Scout. Plus, there's the fun Australian band Phantastic Ferniture and Swiss-born folk singer Soccer Mommy.
Also, Cunning is back again on the album, performing tracks like "Supernova (Tiger's Blud)," which once again blurs the line between artist and character. In all, the tracklist for Season 2's offerings is 70 songs strong.
Here's the full list:
