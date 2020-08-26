Netflix

The Songs On The 'Trinkets' Season 2 Soundtrack Are Such A Mood

By Ani Bundel

Netflix's wide away of streaming offerings can lead to shows getting greenlit that otherwise might not see the light of day. Trinkets is a perfect example of that type of series. It's a show that focuses on the ups, downs, and deep-rooted feelings of teen friendships among girls. But these are not your average problem-free teens. Instead, they meet due to having the same predilection in their acting out: shoplifting. Like any good teen series, it's also all about the music, and the Trinkets Season 2 soundtrack continues the trend of blending storytelling, feelings, and indie pop to sublime perfection.

Fans were drawn to the first season's lineup of eclectic bops, which featured everyone from indie darlings The xx to St. Vincent. But the highlight was discovering actress Kat Cunning, who plays Sabine on the series, recorded her own original compositions for the album. Season 2 continues that formula. Like Season 1, it dips into tracks by Seattle's Chastity Belt and Katherine Paul, the Iñupiaq singer-songwriter known as Black Belt Eagle Scout. Plus, there's the fun Australian band Phantastic Ferniture and Swiss-born folk singer Soccer Mommy.

Also, Cunning is back again on the album, performing tracks like "Supernova (Tiger's Blud)," which once again blurs the line between artist and character. In all, the tracklist for Season 2's offerings is 70 songs strong.

Here's the full list:

  1. "Supernova (Tiger's Blud)" by Kat Cunning
  2. "All Yours" by Widowspeak
  3. "Dead of Night" by Orville Peck
  4. "Sleepy Eyes (The Seshen Remix)" by SISTERS
  5. "Gotta" by Austin Crute
  6. "I Think I Like You" by Goldenface
  7. "Feel Something" by Clairo
  8. "The Embers" by Vagabon
  9. "William" by Graveyard Club
  10. "Coming Alive" by Zuma
  11. "Neon" by Lykke Li
  12. "Uptown Girl" by The Beths
  13. "Reasonable Lie" by Soft Streak
  14. "Hold Steady" by Kacey Johansing
  15. "Go Home" by East of My Youth
  16. "Bad Boy Sad Boy" by BjORDAN
  17. "Falling" by Aan
  18. "Doctor Doctor" by Oh Pep!
  19. "Figure It Out" by Chaos Chaos
  20. "Dig That Sound" by Bloke & Bird
  21. "Not Alone" by Lusine feat. Jenn Champion
  22. "Dare You Not To Dance" by Haiku Hands
  23. "Goonda Gold" by Cartel Madras
  24. "Far Away Place" by Xinobi, Vaarwell
  25. "Bom Bom" by Tkay Maidza, Danny L Harle
  26. "Serve The Rich" by PINS
  27. "Green Lights" by VVELLS
  28. "Destroyer" by Lala Lala
  29. "Holy Moly" by Chris Staples
  30. "July Flame" by Laura Veirs
  31. "Dive" by The Seshen
  32. "Gap Year" by Phantastic Ferniture
  33. "Summa" by Peach Tree Rascals
  34. "Make It Hurt" by Sydney Franklin
  35. "Mixer" by Amber Mark
  36. "Blue Collar Sex Kitten" by Lauren Ruth Ward
  37. "Knock Me Off My Feet" by SOAK
  38. "It Takes Time" by Chastity Belt
  39. "Bad Thing" by PINS
  40. "The Side Stepper" by The Bamboos
  41. "Bad Habits" by Madame Gandhi
  42. "ZUU" by Denzel Curry
  43. "Highway" by Suzi Wu
  44. "Malibu Barbie" by Miya Folick
  45. "rbbts" by Kate Davis
  46. "Who You Are" by Mannequin Pussy
  47. "Falling" by Bouguet
  48. "Thoughtforms" by Lush
  49. "Hard to Kill" by Bleached
  50. "Easier" by Sorry Girls
  51. "Hi-Fi" by M. Ward
  52. "My Heart Dreams" by Black Belt Eagle Scout
  53. "Don't Forget About Me" by Alice Boman
  54. "Brand New" by Cameron Bethany
  55. "Someone New" by Caroline Rose
  56. "Too Drunk to Breathe" by Miguel Mendez feat. Pearl Charles
  57. "Outside" by Seapony
  58. "Dan Loves Patti" by Yum-Yum
  59. "Gems and Rubies" by Valley Queen
  60. "Two Life" by Our Girl
  61. "Your Dog" by Soccer Mommy
  62. "Baby" by Francesca Blanchard
  63. "Pain" by Boy Harsher
  64. "Court of Love" by Durand Jones & The Indications
  65. "Onda" by Guaxe
  66. "Wasted Nun" by Cherry Glazerr
  67. "All I Want" by Francis
  68. "Time Is A Dark Feeling" by Florist
  69. "Dolla$" by Daisha McBride
  70. "Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes" by Soccer Mommy