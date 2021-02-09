I'm positive that H&M won't stop with its amazing collaborations until it's taken my entire wallet and savings. It seems like every month, the affordable retailer partners with a different luxury fashion brand — not that I'm complaining in the slightest. For March 2021, H&M is teaming up with Simone Rocha, and the looks are the modern take on Bridgerton you both need and deserve in your life.

"This feels like the perfect collection for this moment; a dynamic proposition from a female designer with such a clear sense of who she is, and what she wants to say," Ann-Sofie Johansson, the head of design at H&M, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "It is a joyful collection, that will hopefully enliven spirits and inspire.” Rocha's known for her exaggerated silhouettes, using tulle to the max, and romantic stylings, and she brought it all to the Simone Rocha x H&M collab. When I say that I'm setting a reminder on my phone to ensure I'm at an H&M store as soon as the line drops at 10 a.m. on March 11, I'm not lying. Of course, you'll also be able to shop the collection on H&M's website when the day comes.

A peek through the lookbook shows classic Rocha styles, like smocks and full-skirt dresses, but there are also sweaters, tartan pants, and some accessories I'm more than a little obsessed with. If the full Regency look isn't your jam, there are also hoodies and joggers for a more relaxed 'fit. However, what really makes this collection to me are all the tiny details that so perfectly encapsulate Rocha's design aesthetic. Pieces are topped off with pearls, tinsel, cut-outs and more to ensure, giving them a personal flair — as if you've never owned anything like them. Some of the pieces are even created from recycled polyester.

“I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come," Rocha said. "I'm so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways.” Don't worry. I already have so many plans for all my new clothes. I just don't know if I can wait until March 11.