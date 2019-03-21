Just when I thought I'd seen it all, Dunkin' and Saucony decided to drop a brand new sneaker. The two Boston-based companies teamed up to create a very special shoe for the upcoming Boston Marathon and it's so unique. Based on the photos, the new kicks are going to be the perfect addition for my next Saturday morning Dunkin' run. Why? Well, the Saucony X Dunkin' Kinvara 10 sneaker features the iconic Dunkin' logo and a pink doughnut. Seriously, they basically look just like a box of actual Dunkin' doughnuts.

On Thursday, March 21, Dunkin' and Saucony announced some major news. The two brands are collaborating for the second time on an exclusive new running shoe for the 123rd Boston Marathon. The limited-edition shoe — the Kinvara 10 — is made with special cushioning to give you a supportive boost when you're out and about. Last year's sneaker collab sold out in record time, according to a press release from Dunkin' sent to Elite Daily.

“The new Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10 represents the speed for which our brand is recognized and the deep Boston heritage and support for marathoners that we share with Saucony,” Justin Unger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands, said in a press release sent to Elite Daily. “We are proud to once again collaborate with Saucony to celebrate the love of Dunkin’ and literally keep people running throughout marathon season and all year-round.”

Courtesy of Dunkin'

But, the real kicker here is the printed design of the shoe itself. A good portion of the sneaker is covered with the pink and orange Dunkin' brand pattern that you're probably familiar with. It looks pretty similar to an actual box of Dunkin' doughnuts, except (sadly) there are no doughnuts inside. You'll have to buy those separately. But, the new shoe design really delivers on every single detail. The tongue of the sneaker features the cutest little Dunkin' coffee cup, so you can actually run on Dunkin'.

Oh, and toward the front of the shoe you, may have noticed a pink doughnut attached to the laces. Per Dunkin', this is supposed to be a strawberry doughnut medallion. If you look closely, you'll notice the medallion even has a few rainbow sprinkles on it. Really, though, this shoe is something extra.

The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 10 shoes also feature a "Boston” emblazoned on a reflective strip, according to Dunkin'. The shoe was designed for runners participating in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, but anyone can purchase a pair of the doughnut-themed sneakers.

I never thought I'd want a pair of shoes covered in all things Dunkin' but here we are. There are a few ways you can snag a pair for yourself, but make sure to act quickly as the shoes tend to sell out fast, per Dunkin'.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The special sneakers, which come in sizes for kids, women, and men, retail for $120, according to Dunkin'. The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 10 shoes are available for purchase on the Saucony website and on the Marathon Sports website. The colorful new kicks are also available at select Marathon Sports stores in the Massachusetts area, per Dunkin'.

I'm not a marathon runner by any means, but I definitely admire those who are. I once attended the Boston Marathon and those runners are the real deal. Running takes some serious dedication, not to mention stamina, to make it through something like the Boston Marathon. I love that Saucony and Dunkin' are continuing to support runners of the marathon for another year in a row with another fun sneaker. I'll be watching, with a box of doughnuts in my lap.