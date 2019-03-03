Back in the day, deciding on which flip phone you wanted to buy was relatively easy. But nowadays, there are so many unique smart phone models on the market, making the choice really, really difficult. Any tech enthusiast out there is well-aware of the fact that Apple and Samsung are two of the biggest brands in the game, and that both of their newest models have a wide variety of awesome features. So if you find yourself struggling to make that nearly-impossible decision between the Samsung Galaxy S10 versus the iPhone XS, allow me to break down each of the key differences. I know it's tough, but trust me — we can get through this together.

When it comes to smart phone shopping, there are a few key deciding factors to keep in mind. A few of the most important ones include storage, battery, colors, price, camera, and display. Each and every one of these characteristics will directly affect your smart phone experience, which is why it's advantageous to compare the phones side-by-side. The iPhone XS was released Sept. 21, 2018, and the Galaxy S10 will hit shelves March 8, 2019, per Tech Radar. Take a look at the comparison below, so you can make a highly informed decision and ultimately decide on the best phone to cater to your needs.

Storage Giphy The iPhone XS has three storage options: 64 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB, according to Apple. But the Samsung S10 only has two storage options: 128 GB and 512 GB, according to Samsung. It depends on what you most often use your phone for, in the long run.

Price Giphy The iPhone XS will cost you $999 for 64GB, $1,149 for 256GB, and $1,348 for 512GB, according to Apple's website. The Samsung S10, on the other hand, costs $899 for 128 GB and $1,149 for 512GB on Samsung's website. Price is a major deciding factor when I shop for anything, so choose wisely.

Camera Giphy As a self-proclaimed Instagram fiend, a solid, high-quality camera is vital. The camera on Apple's iPhone XS has dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses, with ƒ/1.8 and ƒ/2.4 apertures, according to the Apple website. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, has a dual pixel camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture as well as Live Focus, per Samsung's website. Both sound pretty sick, honestly.