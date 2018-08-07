Cell phones are great, but I have to admit: I wish the screens could be a little bit bigger. I think larger screens would make Instagram a lot more fun, and they'd certainly make it easier to work iCal. Sure, you might be saying, "OK, Amanda... just get an iPad." Believe me, I've thought about it. In fact, I've always wished that I could own an iPhone-iPad hybrid — and it looks like Apple might make my techie dreams come true. The rumored iPhone X Plus might have "landscape mode," which means it might work like an iPad. If this is the case, I'm going to save my upgrade for when the next iPhone comes out.

Before I dive a little deeper, let me make this clear: Apple has yet to confirm the definite existence of an iPhone X Plus. However, 9to5Mac reports that the phone is set to make its debut in fall 2018. Elite Daily reached out to Apple to confirm whether the iPhone X Plus is coming — and asked about the reported landscape mode feature — but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As per usual, Apple is keeping secrets. Until the company reveals definite answers on any upcoming device, the public will have to rely on various reports about it. As I previously mentioned, a recent report by iHelpBR, a Brazilian Apple News site, suggests the rumored iPhone X Plus will come with a landscape mode of some sort. Apparently, the landscape feature might act similarly to an iPad, per 9to5Mac.

Hence, my iPhone dreams may be coming true.

So, how was this discovery even made without an iPhone X Plus confirmation? Apparently, iHelpBR did some experimenting with pixels. According to an early 2018 Bloomberg report, the rumored iPhone X Plus will have a 1242 x 2688 pixel resolution. Therefore, iHelpBR reportedly took the steps needed to run iOS on the same pixel solution, per 9to5 Mac. When the company ran iOS at 1242 x 2688 pixels, it discovered that various applications ran on landscape mode. Therefore, it's being predicted that the rumored iPhone X Plus will inherit the landscape qualities. Basically, the pixel resolution for the supposed upcoming phone might mean that it can — and hopefully will — be used in landscape mode.

Based off photos provided by iHelpBR, the rumored landscape mode will split the screen in half on apps like Contacts and Calendar. From the looks of it, the Contacts app will provide your contact list on one side, and individual contact information on the other. Similarly, the Calendar app will show the full-month calendar on one side, and your events on the next.

If these predictions are true, you might be able to hold your new phone horizontally — and I'm already getting Gameboy Advance vibes.

Apparently, the rumored iPhone X Plus will have a 6.5-inch screen, which is pretty dang big compared to the 5.8-inch iPhone X display. According to 9to5Mac, the predicted phone will also have Face ID, which is a feature that was introduced when Apple released the iPhone X in November 2017. Other similar features the rumored iPhone X Plus is set to have include wireless charging and an OLED display. I'm excited to see how the predicted landscape mode will come into play alongside these features.

Until Apple provides more details, I'll keep my eyes peeled for new iPhone X Plus rumors. Stay patient, y'all. Something tells me this one will be worth the wait.