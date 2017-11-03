How To Use iPhone X Face ID If You're Confused After Splurging On Apple's New Device

Happy iPhone X Day, everyone! No, today isn't a holiday, but I'm about to make it one. In case you haven't heard, today is a huge day for Apple lovers all over the world. Why? Because the highly anticipated iPhone X is finally available. Whether you've been camping outside an Apple store for three days or waiting patiently for your preorder shipment to arrive, you're probably super stoked for the new device. Hey, I don't blame you — with all of its cool new features, I'm excited, too. In fact, one of the coolest new features that I'm extra excited about is the Face ID. If you're one of the lucky ones who already has the new device, you're probably wondering how to use the iPhone X Face ID. Well, if you haven't already figured it out, I have you covered.

Set Up Face ID

Before you do anything, you need to set up your Face ID. Thankfully, Apple's website explains the steps to setting your Face ID up pretty thoroughly, but I'll try to summarize them for you. But first, you're going to need to know a few things before trying it out.

For starters, keep in mind that Face ID works best when you're holding your phone an arm's length away from your face (10 to 20 inches, to be exact). Also make sure there's nothing blocking your face or your TrueDepth camera. You don't want anything getting in the way of you phone's view of your face.

Now, let's get to the fun part: setting it up! Once you have your new device in hand, go to "Settings," and then "Face ID & Passcode." Once you're there, tap "Set Up Face ID." Lastly, tap "Get Started."

Now, it's go time. Look directly into your phone's front-facing camera so your face is directly inside the frame. Then, move your head in a complete circle so your face processes on the phone. Once you're done doing this the first time, tap "Continue." After, you'll be prompted to move your head in a circle the second time — and when you've completed this, you can hit "Done."

If you've gotten through all of these steps, congratulations! You've (hopefully) successfully installed Face ID on your iPhone X. Before you put your phone down, let's make sure it actually works.

Unlock Your Phone With Face ID

This is the easy part! When you want to unlock your phone using Face ID, all you need to do is raise or tap your iPhone X to "wake" it up. When the screen lights up, you then need to look at your device to initiate the Face ID. As you're looking, the lock on the top middle portion of your screen will unlock, and then you'll need to swipe up while you're looking. That's it! After you've swiped up, your phone will unlock and you'll be free to text your friends about how awesome the iPhone X is.

Turn Face ID Off

If you aren't a fan of the sweet, futuristic way to unlock your iPhone X, have no fear — you can turn the feature off. In order to do so, all you'll need to do is go to "Settings," then "Face ID & Passcode." Once you've gotten here, you just need to hit "iPhone Unlock." Seems simple enough, right?

On the other hand, if you're a huge fan of Face ID and want to use it for more than just unlocking your phone, have no fear. You can also use the feature to sign into apps.

Sign Into Apps With Face ID

Per Apple's website, signing into apps with Face ID is also simple. All you need to do is open the app you wish to use, and then tap to sign into it. Then, you'll need to look at the app (like you'd look at the lock screen on your phone), and then voila! You're all signed in. However, you should keep in mind that the app might ask if it can use your username or password. If it does, allow it to!

So that's that. If you officially own the iPhone X and had trouble unlocking your phone with Face ID, hopefully this helped you. However, if you're an identical twin, you might want to explore a different unlocking option.

