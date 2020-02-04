Any Disney-loving couple would probably agree that a happily ever after is possible. You've seen it unfold before your very eyes in movies like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. With Valentine's Day coming up, there's no better way to show your true love how much you care than with the Roseshire x Disney collection of roses.

When you think of gifts for Valentine's Day, the first thing that comes to mind is probably a dozen red roses. It's a beautiful way to show your partner you're thinking of them, and it's also a perfect way to show yourself some self-love. For any Disney fan, take the sweet gesture a step further by ordering a bouquet of roses in a Disney-themed box.

Roseshire x Disney is the collaboration you never knew you needed. Instead of ordering flowers in a typical glass vase, you can send your love two dozen lavender roses in a box with a gorgeous Aladdin design. Or perhaps you want to send your bestie a bouquet for Galentine's Day. The Alice in Wonderland rainbow rose box is so vibrant, and it's a nice reminder of all your adventures together.

The whole collection is a must-see for any Disney lover. So grab your wallet, because you'll want to order any of these bouquets ASAP before they're sold out.

Jessica Rabbit Roses Jessica Rabbit $125 | Roseshire Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a style icon in her infamous red sparkly dress. This Jessica Rabbit bouquet of red roses is a perfect match to that. Choose between one, two, or four dozen roses, and if you order now, you can even have your gorgeous gift delivered right on Valentine's Day.

Minnie Mouse Roses Eyes For You $79 | Roseshire Flowers are always a sweet gift, but they don't always last as long as you'd like. That is, until now. The adorable Mickey and Minnie Eyes For You box comes with four of Roseshire's Forever Roses that apparently last one to two years without water.

Mickey And Minnie Mouse Roses Magic Hearts $199 | Roseshire As a Disney lover, you can't go wrong with the couple who started it all — Mickey and Minnie Mouse. This Magic Hearts box features either solely red roses or a "checkmate" combo. The design inside the box is too cute for words with Minnie planting a huge kiss on Mickey's cheek.

Aladdin Roses Aladdin $199 | Roseshire If this is your first Valentine's Day with your partner, you might want to celebrate this whole new world with two dozen lavender roses. The Aladdin box takes inspiration from the movie with a gorgeous design inside the box from the scene where Aladdin asks Jasmine to go on a magic carpet ride with him.

Beauty And The Beast Roses Beauty and the Beast $199 | Roseshire When you think of roses and Disney, you can't help but think of Beauty and the Beast. And for this dreamy Beauty and the Beast box, you can choose between all red roses, all orange roses, or a combination of the two.

Alice In Wonderland Roses Wonderland $199 | Roseshire For something super bright and cheery, you might want to go with this Wonderland box that takes inspiration from Alice in Wonderland. Remember that scene from the movie where Alice meets all the flowers in the garden? Well, it'll be very similar to when your partner unboxes this collection of rainbow-colored roses. (Only this time, the roses won't be singing.)