The Romantic Drunk Text You Send Your Partner, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When you're out on the town with friends, it's way more fun to spend time ~in the moment~ that on your phone. (And really, no one wants to see a dozen Insta Stories featuring a crowded bar and your drunk selfies.) But if you're out without your boo thang, it's easy to get in your feelings once the dancing juice kicks in. Based on your zodiac sign, the drunk text you send to your partner can range from sappy and sweet to naughty and NSFW. Of course, if you're going to send an intoxicated text to anyone, it might as well be to someone who loves you unconditionally, right?

Even if you're having the time of your life, lower inhibitions usually lead to a greater temptation to express how you feel. And if you're totally in love at the moment, those drunken texts will likely be romantic... though everyone's definition of romantic tends to be very different. Your zodiac sign can say a lot about the way you text (and the way you respond to alcohol), so when you shoot your boo a text from the club, here's what the stars have destined you to send.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18) RgStudio/E+/Getty Images "OMG these chicken fingers taste really weird. Im wearing michelle's shoes idk why haha. Come find me and hang out with me!" Aquarians have a tendency to be a bit spacey, and they forget that not even their partner can always follow their random musings. Drinking won't make them any more sentimental, but it will definitely make them more nonsensical than usual.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20) "I know I just tetxed you and I prmoise Im not drukn but I just watned to say I miss you and love you soooo muhc." Pisceans are emosh AF, and the more they imbibe, the more likely all those feelings are to come pouring out. They can't help it — they're suckers for love!

Aries (March 21 To April 19) "I'm gonna be at ur place in an hour I want u naked and ready for me. 😜" Not even alcohol can throw an Aries off their game. These straightforward individuals tend to feel even more confident than usual with the help of booze, and they definitely feel more sexual.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) "I love u more than pizza. BTW lets order pizza. From Peppas, NOT Johnnys. Make sure they add extra olives." The only thing indulgent Taureans love more than coming back home to their SO is coming back to some drunk food.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) ArtistGNDphotography/E+/Getty Images "Check ur snapchat I just sent u a pic from the bathroom. 😉" Geminis are impulsive when sober, so when alcohol is involved, this sign tends to get straight-up reckless. If you date a Gemini, expect the unexpected (especially since a drunk Gemini is likely to transition from sexting to sobbing without warning).

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) "Baaaabe our song is playingggg. I wish u were here to dance with meeee. 😿" [45 seconds later] "Can I come over later?" [30 seconds later] "Luv youuuu. 😻" Cancers have a reputation for being just a touch clingy, and when they hit the bar, they become the equivalent of human Velcro. They just have a lot of feelings, OK?

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) "Everyone here is so ugly and keeps hitting on me lol. I've gotten 3 free drinks. Too bad you're not here to save me." Even when they're missing their boo, Leos never miss an opportunity to remind their partner of their hotness. The more they drink, the bigger their ego grows, and the last thing Leos want is to sound needy (even if that's how they're feeling).

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) "Hey there! Hope you're having a great night. Miss you. Everyone says hi. Let me know what you're up to later!" Virgos like to be in control at all times, so even when they drink, you can rely on them to send coherent and perfectly punctuated texts. They may not be super romantic, but at least they don't mind saying exactly what's on their mind.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Enes Evren/E+/Getty Images "I don't tell you this enough, but you're a really beautiful person, inside and out. Im so lucky you're mine." When drunk Libras aren't telling all the other girls in the bathroom that they're beautiful, they're hitting up bae with sweet messages. They're the ultimate romantics, and alcohol only makes them more prone to gushing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) "Thinkin about u. P.S. I'm not wearing underwear..." Scorpios are mysterious and sensuous, and those born under this sign tend to always have sex on the brain. Drunkenness leads to horniness, and they'll likely send teasing texts up until they minute they appear unannounced at their partner's door.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) "Helpppp I lost my credit card lol ur so hot btw my phones about to die" Sagittarians love to have a good time, and their SO is likely going to have a hard time keeping track of them when Sags hit the town. They're far from the most responsible or emotional sign, so TBH, it's pretty romantic when they drunk text their partner at all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) "Everyone is being annoying and drunk and loud I'm going to get an Uber soon OK I ordered an Uber it's getting here at 11:03 no 11:04 I'm getting in OK I'm in it see you soon." Capricorns can get a little moody when they drink, and even on a good day, they're about as romantic as a potted plant. But they'll still let their partner know they care with a running monologue of their activity.