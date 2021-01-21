The 'Riverdale' Season 5, Episode 2 Promo Will Have You So Nervous For Archie

Warning: Spoilers for the Riverdale Season 5 premiere follow. Archie Andrews isn't in a great place. In the Riverdale Season 5 premiere, he was rejected from the Naval Academy and dumped by Veronica after she found out about his and Betty's Season 4 make-out session. Fans have plenty of reasons to worry about him the next episode, too, because the Riverdale Season 5, Episode 2 promo teases Archie has even more struggles to come.

As the preview video shows, Riverdale High's golden boy is still reeling from the loss of his relationship and the future he dreamed of in the Navy. When Betty asks if something is wrong, he responds: "Are you kidding me? What isn't wrong?" He has a point, since they basically live in the murder capital of America, but still — harsh!

Things only get worse for poor Archie from there, as he angrily takes a bat to his TV (I'm sick of those creepy tapes too, Arch) and has a violent gym confrontation with Hiram, who calls him "a disgrace" after finding out about his infidelity toward Veronica.

There's also a concerning clip of Archie fighting with a mysterious figure who's showed up in his room, but the newcomer might not be a huge threat, since the scene cuts to a shot of his mom, Mary, yelling, "Archie, stop!"

The promo ends with Archie falling to his knees in front of his dad's grave, then standing in his room and ominously saying, "You have no idea what I'm going through."

It seems Archie will be dealing with even more than what the promo reveals, as a mystery person linked to his dad's death is set to make an appearance in Episode 2 as well. The rest of the characters will also have a lot on their plates, as Bughead continue investigating the Auteur and Veronica comes up with a plan to force Hiram to retire early.

Here's everything can expect to see go down in Riverdale in the upcoming episode (titled "The Peppy Murders"), per the synopsis:

Betty and Jughead’s investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret. Meanwhile, Archie is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica and Hermosa come up with a plan to force Hiram into early retirement, and Cheryl makes a business move.

With only two episodes left before the show makes its big time jump into the future, viewers can only hope that in Episode 2, Archie's future becomes just a little less uncertain.

Season 5 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.