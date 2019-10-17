The 'Riverdale' Season 4 Episode 3 Promo Reveals A Deadly Task For Betty

If you thought Riverdale was going to ease its way back into its shenanigans after the break between seasons, you must not be too familiar with the show. The CW teen drama is off and running in its fourth season, with plotlines moving along at a breakneck pace. And as you can imagine, the Riverdale Season 4 Episode 3 promo only shows that the action has no chance of slowing down any time soon, so get ready for a wild ride.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 4 Episode 2 of Riverdale follow. After an equally heartwarming and heartbreaking season opener, which served as a standalone tribute to the late Luke Perry and his beloved character Fred Andrews, Episode 2 went right back to its dramatic ways. Archie and the rest of Riverdale High's students began the first day of school, but the normalcy of celebrating the start of senior year didn't last long. Archie got himself involved in Reggie's harrowing family drama, Veronica was hounded by press, and Jughead was recruited into a fancy prep school. But it's Betty whose storyline was the most gripping: After meeting her long-lost half-brother Charles at the end of Season 3, it was revealed in Season 4 Episode 2 that she had teamed up with him to bring down The Farm.

The CW

The new episode also revealed that while the new Betty-Charles team may be a formidable adversary, The Farm might have a few tricks up its sleeve as well. According to Kevin, who may or may not still be brainwashed, the elusive cult is hunkered down with weapons and prepared to fight anyone who tries to take them down. And while fans are still questioning exactly where Kevin's loyalty lies, the Episode 3 promo reveals he wasn't lying about this major detail.

TV Promos on YouTube

After a brief check-in with Archie, who appears to be acting as a vigilante again, the 30-second clip focuses on Betty confronting her Farm-devotee sister Polly. Unfortunately, Polly reveals she's wearing a literal bomb strapped to her chest, which Betty — who is a high school senior, I must remind you — attempts to diffuse, because that's apparently something she knows how to do.

Here's the full Season 4 Episode 3 synopsis, so you can prepare yourself for all the events to come:

Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose.

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.