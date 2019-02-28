Riverdale returned from its brief hiatus with a shocking, twist-filled new episode this week, and the promo trailer for next week's episode definitely shows that the twists are just going to keep coming. The group is finally about to dive into this season's two central mysteries: The Farm and the Gargoyle King. And sadly, it looks like a couple of fan-favorite characters will find themselves in danger. The Riverdale Season 3 Episode 14 trailer reveals a new Farm inductee, the possible death of a Southside Serpent, and a clue about the Gargoyle King's true identity that you might miss if you blink.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoiler for Riverdale Season 3 Episode 13, "Requiem for a Welterweight." On Wednesday night's latest episode, Betty and Jughead learned a lot more about the Farm and the Gargoyle Gang. After Alice Cooper nearly died in her Farm baptism, she surprisingly became even more devoted to the cult, telling Betty that she is planning on selling their home to go live at the Farm. And although the Gargoyle King was supposedly unmasked as Tall Boy already, Jughead learned that the Gargoyle Gang is still operating under a creepy new leader named Kurtz, and that the true Gargoyle King may still be out there.

But the biggest reveal of all came from a former Farm member named Martha, who told Betty that the mission of the Farm is to bring members close to death with dangerous ceremonies so that they can "ascend." That's the same word the Gargoyle King's followers constantly use when they kill themselves, so this is the clearest evidence yet that the Farm and the Gargoyle King may be one in the same.

It looks like we will be getting a lot more information with next weeks new episode, called "Fire Walk with Me." The promo trailer reveals that Kevin Keller will be joining the Farm (interestingly the first male Farm member that we have seen so far), and that Kurtz is going to cause a lot of tension within the Serpents... particularly for Fangs. Check out the trailer below:

The CW also released an episode synopsis for the upcoming episode:

THE LOST BOY -- Betty takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle. Meanwhile, when Hiram and Gladys' control over Veronica becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them. Elsewhere, Archie grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead struggles to maintain control over the Serpents.

Along with Betty doubling down on her investigation into the Farm and the Gargoyle Gang threatening Fangs' life, the new episode will also center on Archie taking care of a runaway child who shares the same Gargoyle King branding as him. Joaquin told Archie that mark meant "sacrifice" before he was killed. The trailer also briefly shows a wall that lists all of the Gargoyle King's victims, with both Archie's name and the name Ricky Dee (presumably the name of the runaway child) as the only ones without strikes through them.

But there may be a clue hidden in this wall. The Gargoyle King kill list does not include every single victim that we know about. Principal Featherhead, who died when the parents were in high school in the '90s and was presumably the Gargoyle King's first kill, is left off the list. Could this mean that the present-day Gargoyle King is not the same one that terrorized the Midnight Club back in the day?

Riverdale Season 3 Episode 14, "Fire Walk with Me," will air on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.