Charli D'Amelio has dealt with a lot of haters over the past year. After rising to fame on TikTok in July 2019 at the young age of 15, D'Amelio was subjected to the opinions of millions of social media followers who don't have her best interests at heart. While the mega talented teenager has remained primarily positive in her hundreds of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube videos, she's also admitted that the mean comments and constant scrutiny has gotten to her at points. In fact, the reason why Charli D'Amelio almost quit social media is absolutely heartbreaking.

D'Amelio hosted an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Oct. 28, like she's done so many times before, but this time, she started the conversation by addressing online trolls. "So this is dedicated to the boys that like to comment on my appearance," she said. The dancer proceeded to do her makeup, and bring attention to one comment she receives most often, which is people saying she "looked better a year ago."

D'Amelio went on to share that it's been hard to see all of the negative comments people say about her, but how she's now more confident than ever.

"I guess it's because I dye my hair," D'Amelio said, referring to why people might think she looks different. "That's really the only thing that has changed about me except for the fact that I'm a lot more confident, which took me awhile. So, I'm not going to just let people say that about me. I stayed quiet about a lot of things and, honestly, it's extremely frustrating being a teenager and just having to let millions and millions of people get to talk about the way I look."

D'Amelio told her fans that the hate has often led her to question her online presence. "I almost did [quit] a bunch of times," she said. "But luckily I have a very good support group around me and they made me want to continue."

Around the 7:30 mark in her livestream, D'Amelio gets heated talking about people's unnecessary comments, not just about her, but about all of the other TikTok stars who get bullied.

"Addison should know she looks good. Madi [Monroe] should know she looks good. Cynthia [Parker] should know she looks good," D'Amelio said. "People say such rude things to Sissy Sheridan. Sissy is so beautiful. Literally one of the most beautiful girls I know... Nessa [Barrett] changed up her style. If that's what she likes and she looks good, because she does, she looks amazing."

D'Amelio admitted that she doesn't like to "bring attention to the negativity that is social media," but felt all of this needed to be said. D'Amelio concluded her message by reminding viewers of the age old saying: "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

Keep doin' you, Charli!