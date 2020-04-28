If Billie Eilish's songs make you tear up, you're not alone. Selena Gomez shared a list of her favorite artists on April 27, and one of those included Eilish. She admitted Eilish's songs mean so much to her because they reach her on an emotional level, and there's one song in particular she connects to the most. In fact, it made her cry. The reason Selena Gomez sobbed over Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" makes so much sense.

Gomez shared the story during her appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music radio show. Sel created an "at home" playlist and included a ton of inspiring musicians like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Julia Michaels. However, it was "Everything I Wanted" from Eilish that really hit home for her.

Gomez revealed the parallels between her and Eilish's journeys in the spotlight were super similar, and Eilish's lyrics about the music industry were all too relatable.

"I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, damn, that's so true," she said. "There's so many moments where I was just like, 'Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There's moments in my life that’s like 'is this it?' She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist."

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez went on to explain why she chose songs from artists like Eilish, Swift, Fleetwood Mac, H.E.R., and more in her curated playlist.

"There's so much storytelling in each of these songs," she said. "I sat back and I was like, 'that's so interesting,' because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other type of music. It's about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain and then there's just some party songs that just make me feel like I'm a kid again."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In comparison to Gomez, Eilish is still somewhat of a newcomer in the industry, but Gomez thinks the 18-year-old has things all figured out.

"Just the understanding she has... she already knows. She's so aware of what this industry can be and become," Gomez said. You can listen to her full chat with Lowe here.

Not only is Selena Gomez the ultimate Billie Eilish stan, but she relates to her music on a deeply personal level.