The 'Queer Eye' Japan Trailer Will Make You Smile & Sob At The Same Time

Netflix's Queer Eye is coming back for another season, and this time, it's global. After four seasons traveling the continental Unite States (and one Australian special) helping those in need of a physical and psychological makeover, the boys are once again leaving on a jet plane and crossing the Pacific ocean. This time, they're going to Japan. It's a cross-cultural experience for everyone involved as the Fab Five experience another country, while another country experiences the Fab Five. Even better, the Queer Eye: We're In Japan! trailer proves that makeovers, make-betters, and finding oneself are a universal language everyone can speak.

The original Queer Eye series debuted on Bravo back in 2003. At the time, the series had big aspirations, but more often than not, it landed with oddly awkward results. Simply put, people weren't rallying behind the Fab Five the same way they are today. So when Netflix revived the show in 2018, not everyone had high expectations for it. Most people wouldn't have guessed it would be such a smash hit that the streaming service would produce no less than four cycles in two years.

What's the secret to the show's success? The trailer sums it up perfectly. The Fab Five ⁠— Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) ⁠— are delightful. But the show isn't about them, as much as it is the people they want to help.

YouTube

This Japanese edition of the series, which is not technically Season 5, but a "Special Edition" of the show, will only consist of four episodes instead of the traditional eight. But even though it's a little shorter than average, the synopsis for the upcoming four make-betters promise they be as spectacular (and tearjerking) as ever.

Here are the "heroes" the Fab Five will be visiting in this overseas edition:

YOKO, 57, Sweet hospice nurse Yoko has given up on “being a woman" and surrendered to neglect. But the Fab Five will show her just how much she deserves love.

KAN, 27, Struggling to live his truth as a proud, out gay man in Japan, Kan must find the fearlessness to be himself -- and introduce his boyfriend to the family.

KAE, 23, Bullied since childhood, manga artist Kae discovers the strength to break through the negativity, with encouragement from Naomi Watanabe and the gang.

MAKOTO, 35, Painfully shy radio director Makoto longs to reconnect with himself, his passions, and his wife. Enter the Fab Five, who urge him to live out loud.

Netflix

Queer Eye: We're In Japan! also will feature a couple of special guests guiding the Fab Five around Tokyo. The series' "tour guide to Japan" will be model and actress Kiko Mizuhara. Comedian Naomi Watanabe, aka The Japanese Beyoncé, will also turn up during the season as a special guest to show off her design skills.

The newest season of Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! launches globally on Netflix with four episodes on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.