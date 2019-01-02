If you're convinced that Victoria and David Beckham were put on this earth solely so that we can have one celeb couple to look up to, you're not wrong. The couple, who have been married since 1999 (let that one sink in real quick) rang in the new year together with their family and friends, and it honestly looked classy as hell. Of course, that's exactly what you'd expect from the power couple, but these photos of Victoria and David Beckham's New Year's party will gladly back that sentiment up.

Both David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to show off their gorgeous family, including their four beautiful children, Brooklyn (who is 19), Romeo (16), Cruz (13), and Harper (7). In the photo, the happy family is all dressed up and embracing each other closely. In David Beckham's post, he wrote, "Happy New Year from us all ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven ♥️," which was super cute. Victoria Beckham posted the same photo with the caption, "Happy New Year!!!! Xxx lots of kisses from us all!! Xx 😘 I love u."

Can you even deal with how adorable this family is right now?

Have you ever wanted to be a part of a family more than you want to be part of the Beckham family?

Of course, things only get better from there. Victoria Beckham (or if you prefer, Posh Spice) shared yet another amazing snapshot of herself alongside her daughter, Harper. She captioned the photo, "Girl power xxx," and it is giving me some serious '90s nostalgia vibes:

Also, can we please take a look at that wine glass that looks like it can absolutely hold an entire bottle's worth of wine? Where did she get this? Where can I buy it? How difficult is it to hold it with one hand? Asking for a friend.

But don't think that the New Year's celebrations stopped there. Beckham posted a video on her Instagram Story featuring actress Liv Tyler dancing to the Spice Girls song, "Stop," because life is just too damn perfect. Beckham wrote, "I started a new group!!" and tagged Liv Tyler, and I truly don't think anyone would be mad if this actually turned into a thing:

Victoria Beckham / Instagram

She also posted a video of her husband and his good friend David Gardner (who is in a relationship with Liv Tyler) singing Queen, and jokingly wrote, "And they say I can't sing!":

Victoria Beckham / Instagram

Never had FOMO more than this moment in my life.

Their son Brooklyn even got in on the New Year's fun and posted a video of himself and his dad bopping along side by side to a song, and it's just about the purest thing the internet could ever contain:

Figuring out how to become friends with the Beckham family is my resolution for 2019, you guys.

David Beckham also took to his Instagram Story to showcase some fun with family and friends (and his Posh Spice wife throwin' up the classic peace sign):

David Beckham / Instagram

And made New Year's Eve complete with a fireworks show:

David Beckham / Instagram

Because when you're a Beckham, you can literally do anything you want to do. Looking forward to receiving my invite to party with them to help ring in 2020!