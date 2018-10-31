It's a well-known fact that the Kardashian Klan does not play when it comes to holiday traditions. Just like we've come to expect all-out levels of extravagance from their yearly family Christmas card, we expect them to go just as hard for their Halloween festivities. Lucky for us, they document it all on their social media accounts. Actually, Kendall Jenner teased that she and her sisters were planning an epic group costume for All Hallows' Eve 2018, and let me tell you, these ladies did not disappoint. The photos of the Kardashians' 2018 group Halloween costume is going to blow your mind and make you feel like you seriously need to step it up in 2019.

So, just to refresh, Kendall Jenner gave a teensy-weensy teaser regarding the sisters' Halloween costume this year in an interview with Vogue. She began by sharing some of the group costumes the siblings donned along with their mom, Kris Jenner, at their past Halloween bashes. "One year we were all the 101 Dalmatians and my mom was Cruella DeVil," she shared. "Another year, we were all the characters from Wizard of Oz. My mom was Dorothy."

About her plans for this year, she said, "Me and my sisters are doing something amazing, but I can't tell you because that'll ruin everything."

You can check out Kendall being an absolute tease below starting at the 2:40 mark:

So, what group costume did Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe rock this year? Is it as epic as Kendall teased? Did it warrant all the hype? It sure as heck did!

The sibs used Kendall's runway career as inspiration for their 2018 group effort by dressing up as Victoria's Secret angels for Halloween. The pictures are seriously going to blow your mind.

Is your mind blown? And these aren't some knockoff party-store-bought angel wings. According to Kim's caption, the sisters were given legit Victoria's Secret runway ensembles and wings. "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!" Kim captioned the pic. "OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

And here's a back shot from Kendall's 'gram:

"throwback VS vibe with my sisters 👼🏻," Kendall captioned her picture. "thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night @victoriassecret."

Honestly, this is so epic that I actually feel pretty defeated right now. Like, how am I supposed to show my face at another Halloween party dressed as a cat (again) when the KarJenners are out here making every other Halloween costume irrelevant? SMH.

Anyway, let's just take this time to relive the KarJenner siblings' classic costumes from yesteryear (as in, 2017).

Remember how Kim slayed as Selena?

Kourtney was seeing better times with her ex Younes Bendjima, which is why they rocked this sick Bonnie and Clyde couples costume.

And who could forget Khloé's Game of Thrones couples costume with Tristan Thompson? They made quite the Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

I don't know what Kendall was going for with her 2017 costume, but she looked like a 1950s movie star if you ask me. Stunning.

And, of course, Kylie couples up with her bosom buddy Jordyn Woods for this epic fire and ice BFF costume.

Yup. I've really gotta step up my Halloween game. There's always 2019.