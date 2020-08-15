The Photos Of The Kardashian Kids Then Vs. Now Show How Fast They've Grown

Reality television changed forever when Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in October 2007 and the world met the KarJenner family for the first time. It's hard to believe nearly two dozen seasons of the show have premiered since, and, in that time, we've already met a whole new generation of KarJenner kids. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian all have children, as does their younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Seeing as the KarJenner kids all inherited their moms' genes, it's been a boatload of cuteness through the years, and the photos of the Kardashian kids then vs. now show their family evolution.

While all of the KarJenner sisters aside from Kendall now have families, Kourtney was the first to announce a pregnancy. In December 2010, she welcomed her eldest child Mason, revealing Scott Disick was the father. Kim was the next sister in line to announce a pregnancy, with Khloé and Kylie following several years later.

Not only is the ever-growing family a tight-knit bunch, but they've built themselves a dynasty that is sure to carry on to the next generation. Mason has already found TikTok fame, and Kim's daughter North has become a bonafide fashionista already as well.

Whether you're well-acquainted with the KarJenner kids, or you're just catching up, these photos of of the kids growing up will melt your heart.

2010: Mason Disick

When the January issue of Life & Style hit stands, Kourtney and her baby boy Mason graced the cover. In addition to glowing on the cover, Kourt gushed about her experience of becoming a first-time mom. "It feels amazing. It’s just so indescribable. You don’t get how good being a parent feels until it happens to you," she told the magazine, per Pop Sugar.

Later that year, she stepped out in New York City holding Mason close to her chest. The baby's public appearances came few and far between at the time, and he looked much different than when fans first met him.

2012: Penelope Disick

When Kourtney welcomed Penelope Disick in Aug. 2012, she shared the first official photos of her infant daughter with Us Weekly. "Nothing could prepare me for how hard I fell in love with her,” Kourtney told the publication. The photos featured a growing, 2-year-old old Mason by her side.

2013: North West

In mid-August Kimye blessed fans with the adorable first photo of daughter North West. They let grandma Kris Jenner do the honors, simply tweeting out, “Meet North West."

Earlier that same day, she welcomed Kanye on her talk show The Kris Jenner Show (yes, she had a short-lived talk show), to discuss his new bundle of joy. “I think she’s an amazing combination of the two of you. She’s so adorable, she has Kim’s eyes, I think, and she has your cheeks and both of your lips," Jenner said.

2014: The Cousins Get Close

By the end of 2014, the new generation of Kardashian kids were already forming a tight-knit bond. Check out the little ones walking hand-in-hand on a trip to see Disney on Ice on Dec. 14.

Kim closed out 2014 in the sweetest way, sharing a photo of baby North. "My best friend," she captioned her Dec. 27 pic, which showed her planting a kiss on her growing daughter's cheek.

2015: Reign Disick

On April 2, Kourtney gave the world a first glimpse of her third baby, Reign Disick, captioning his adorable first photo, "My little turtle dove angel baby boy Reign Aston Disick."

Meanwhile, North West was giving the world a taste of her developing personality in Oct. 2015 when stepping out to the ballet with mom Kim. After paparazzi swarmed the mother-daughter duo, North yelled out, "No pictures, please!"

2016: Dream Kardashian

By Aug. 2016, North was looking like the mini-me version of her mother and father at the same time. She even obtained much of her mother's fashion sense, which Kim Joked about on Instagram. "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes," she wrote.

Later that year, Rob Kardashian welcomed his child with Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, into the world and she was just as adorable as all her little cousins.

2017: The Kids Are Growing Up Fast

In May 2017, Kourtney shared a sweet family photo featuring all three of her kids on Mother's day. "I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future," she captioned it.

One month later, Khloé shared a photo with Kourtney's kids as well, also including Dream Kardashian in the snapshot.

2018: Stormi Webster, Chicago West, and True Thompson

In February 2018, Kylie shared the first photo of baby Stormi Webster with the world, uploading a pic holding her infant's hand to Instagram.

That same month, Kim shared the first official picture of her newborn daughter Chicago West. Naturally, little Chi made her debut on Snapchat, and had a mouse filter and all.

Khloé just to happened to give birth the same year as well. After welcoming her baby girl True Thompson on April 12, Koko finally gave fans a glimpse of her face one month later. "Happy One Month True," she captioned her Instagram post.

The best marker of how much the Kardshian kids had changed at that point? Their annual holiday photo. While it's difficult for the KarJenner family to be in the same place all at once, they managed to round up nearly everyone in Dec. 2018. Unfortunately, Kendall and Kris couldn't make it, as Kim pointed out in the caption.

2019: Psalm West

By April 2019, North and Penelope were looking so grown up. Kim shared a pic of their back-to-school outfits once spring break wrapped, and they twinned in plaid skirts and navy colored tees.

Meanwhile, Reign had grown up quite a bit as well, and was rocking a beautiful head of shoulder-length hair.

May brought new beginnings for Kim and Kanye, who welcomed their youngest child, Psalm. Kim shared the first official photo to Twitter along with a sweet message.

2020: So Much Has Changed

As of recently, fans have seen some of the most-dramatic Kardashian kid transformations yet. On Aug. 5, Kourtney shared a photo of Reign after getting his first haircut, and he looked nearly unrecognizable.

Kourt's other two kids, Mason and Penelope, have also undergone a noticeable transition. In a family photo posted on June 21, they were looking more grown up than ever.

On Father's Day in June, Kim shared a sweet family pic with all four of her kids, praising Kanye for his great parenting skills. "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!" she captioned the pic.

Khloé is always showing off baby True's childhood journey, so when she posted a pic of True with cousin Stormi on July 12, fans' hearts melted in unison. The cousins have become total BFFS and were looking so grown up in their latest pic together.

Like the proud dad he is, Rob is constantly posting new photos of Dream, so fans haven been able to keep a close eye on her evolution. On Aug. 6, he posted an adorable pic from the pool day together. "Pool day woo Dreamy bean!" he captioned a cute Aug. 5 post.

Kim has spoken out in the past about why she's done having kids, but with the rest of the sisters seemingly open to more, who knows how big this family tree will grow.