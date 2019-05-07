I can't believe the 2019 Met Gala is finally here! I've been waiting for months to see my favorite celeb couples dressed to the nines for this fashion celebration. This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," is guaranteed to be a showstopper, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2019 look is serious couple goals.

In fact, Chopra has been hyping up fans about what the couple would wear this year, teasing her Instagram followers with photos of her Met Gala outfits from the past two years. She even took to her Instagram story yesterday to share a photo from the 2017 gala, where the couple appeared in person for the first time. She wrote alongside the photo that she would tell the story of "how I MET your father" to their future kids. I have to admit, it's pretty cute.

Jonas and Chopra have both been hard at work on various projects. Jonas is gearing up for the Jonas Brothers album release and tour later this year, and Chopra is starring in the Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink, set to come out in October. Jonas and Chopra have quite a history at the Met Gala — it was the very first event they attended together, back in 2017, when they reportedly claimed to be just friends. Now, two years later, they're showing up together again — this time as a married couple.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, look how adorable! If you ask me, they really nailed the whole camp theme — Chopra is in a gorgeous silver Dior look complete with sparkles, pastel feathers, and a train. Jonas, always the doting husband, is wearing an all-white Dior ensemble with silver accessories and ear cuffs. Yes, an ear cuff. Don't believe me? Check out this photo for details:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, guys, I'm super proud of them for this look. They really did the most, and they match perfectly! What a fun moment for these two as a newly married couple, getting to attend the Met Gala for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Jonas. Also, is Nick wearing guyliner? Asking for a friend.

During a recent red carpet interview, Jonas said this year's Met Gala will be a "full circle" moment for the duo. He also said he plans to let his wife take the spotlight. "Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her," Jonas noted. "So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine."

In honor of this year's Queen of Hearts-inspired moment, let's revisit the couple's very first Met Gala appearance two years ago.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Look how far they have come! I mean, the 2017 look is cute, sure — but it's nothing like what they have going on this year. And, like Chopra said on Instagram, they'll be able to tell their future kids about this one day (and maybe even bring them to the Met Gala red carpet?!). OK, I'm getting ahead of myself. But they've definitely evolved as a couple these past two years, and tonight's look was such a special celebration of their love.